Football

Kylian Mbappe, Arsene Wenger, Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal fans might not like Arsene Wenger's five top targets this summer [Telegraph]

Football News
While Manchester City and Manchester United appear to have made their first moves this summer, despite a lot of talk, Arsenal are yet to make theirs.

And arguably, the Gunners need to act the most.

After finishing fifth last season in the Premier League, Arsene Wenger's men missed out on Champions League football for the first time in his 20-year tenure.

With the top six more competitive than it has ever been, the red half of north London are in serious danger of falling away from their rivals unless some major investment is forthcoming.

Wenger has very publicly pursued Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe this summer and appears prepared to spend over £100 million to get his man.

However, according to The Telegraph, Mbappe is just one of five names on Wenger's summer shortlist that is overwhelmingly French.

The other names are Lyon man Alexandre Lacazette, Nice midfielder Jean Sarie, Monaco's Thomas Lemar and RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg.

There are no defenders on the list and Arsenal fans might be concerned that their long-serving boss feels their defence does not need strengthening. There is also no Riyad Mahrez.

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Wenger also said earlier this summer that the Emirates Stadium will welcome a "maximum of two or three" new players this summer and he was only interested in "world class" additions.

Are any of those players world class? One could argue that they are certainly not with Mbappe the only man who could go on to be a player of that status.

Also, if Mbappe costs north of £100 million and Lacazette has been quoted at £60 million, that makes this summer extremely expensive for Wenger. Chances are, he will only sign one of them, at most.

France v Spain International Friendly

One man who certainly thinks Mbappe and Lacazette are class is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Gunners man will face the Frenchmen in a friendly for England tonight and he hopes they come on board.

"Anyone would want them in their team.

"First and foremost, Mbappe has been a phenomenal revelation this season at such a young age.

"It is hard not to watch him closely. He is scoring so many goals and every week, it's in your face!

"I have been monitoring him and he really is a quality player. I feel the same about Lacazette. I have seen him for a good few years now and he is always scoring goals."

Topics:
Lyon
Football
Thierry Henry

