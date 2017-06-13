Reports that Antoine Griezmann has signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid will end any talk of the Frenchman signing for Manchester United this summer.

When the 26-year-old rated the chances of him joining Jose Mourinho’s side at six out of 10 last month, he sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

But Griezmann has decided to sign a new contract that keeps him at Atleti until 2022.

Article continues below

The forward’s decision to remain in Spain comes partly out of his loyalty to the club. After Atletico’s transfer ban was upheld, Griezmann said it would be “dirty” to leave without Diego Someone being able to sign a replacement.

"It is a tough time for the club," he told French media, per Marca. "It would be a dirty move to leave now."

Article continues below

Griezmann wants to win titles

Griezmann offered hints that he could leave Los Rojiblancos due to a desire to win trophies.

"I'm ready to go," he said.

"I want to win titles and that is what I will consider when deciding my future this summer."

Atletico had a disappointing season

Atletico Madrid were no match for Real Madrid or Barcelona this past season, finishing 15 points behind Los Blancos - the eventual champions - in La Liga and exiting the Copa del Rey at the hands of the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Atleti’s defeat to Real in the semi-finals of the Champions League was rather painful.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Simeone’s men sprung a surprise by scoring twice in the first 16 minutes in the return fixture.

One of the most remarkable comebacks in European history was well and truly on.

But Isco’s goal minutes before half-time ended the tie. Atleti were unable to score any of the three goals they needed in the second half to reach the final.

A disappointing end, then. Griezmann scored from the spot but he would have wanted to do more across both legs.

Griezmann's class act

The France international was heavily criticised for appearing not to applaud Raphael Varane on his Champions League triumph recently, but footage from before Atleti’s first leg against Real at the Bernabeu certainly paints him in a positive light.

As Atletico’s players made their way towards the away dressing room, Griezmann’s teammates are seen walking through the large Real Madrid crest that covers the floor.

Yet Griezmann decides not to step it, instead choosing to walk around.

As the caption in the below video reads, it’s the little things.

Video: Griezmann walking around Real Madrid's crest

Has Griezmann made the right decision by staying at Atletico Madrid

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms