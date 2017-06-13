Promoter Eddie Hearn has had his say on a potential David Haye rematch with Tony Bellew, saying that Haye 'badly needs' the bout once he returns to the ring from an Achilles injury suffered during his loss to the Bomber back in March.

Haye is hopeful that a second meeting could take place before the end of the year, with Hearn admitting that a rematch with Hayemaker is 'most likely' for Bellew, despite the Liverpudlian having several other options, one of which is a possible world title shot.

Haye is expected to be offered the same terms as those that Bellew accepted ahead of their first bout earlier in the year, terms the latter originally believed to be unfair.

"Tony is up for the rematch and the biggest thing for him is getting the respect in the negotiations that he had to cower to in the first fight," Hearn said in a recent interview.

"We were given the opportunity to fight Haye in a deal that Tony didn't believe was fair, but ultimately I convinced him. We were glad we took that fight, but there were elements and aspects of that deal that were condescending.

"Very simply, Tony now wants the flip of that deal. He wants what David had last time, and vice versa.

"Haye needs this fight badly, there is no other fight for him other than Tony Bellew. On the other hand, there are many fights for Tony, but it's not a case of going to Haye and holding him to ransom.

"Haye said after the first fight that he knows there are many things he has to do in the rematch and he has to give Tony respect, if he does that then the rematch can happen and can be done very quickly."

Hearn believes that the ideal time for Haye's return to the ring would be December, despite the 36-year-old's desire to return in October.

Hearn wants to ensure that the veteran is fully fit before he takes to the canvas again, especially if it is to lock horns with Bellew.

"I think with David's injury, although it looks like he might be ready for October/November, we leave it for December to make sure he is 110 per cent so that he can prove that to the fans in his preparation for the fight.

"The public want to see the rematch and although I believe Tony can beat WBO champion Joseph Parker and become heavyweight champion of the world, part of me wants the Haye rematch so that Tony can show he can win that fight without any excuses."

As for Bellew, he's shown interest in fights with Deontay Wilder, Joseph Park, and even Tyson Fury, however, he's also previously hinted that retirement is an option.

