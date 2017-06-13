After Chelsea won the Premier League title and regained their place amongst Europe's elite in the Champions League next season, speculation started as to how the Blues would strengthen their side.

It seems as though Romelu Lukaku is the man at the top of boss Antonio Conte's list and his recent leaked text to Diego Costa appears to only confirm that.

But, can they keep hold of their key players?

John Terry has already left the club, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas have both been linked with moves away from the club and Costa's days appear numbered.

But what about Eden Hazard? The rumours suggest that Real Madrid are prepared to go big on the Belgian and spend around £100 million to secure his services.

Losing the former PFA Players' Player of the Year would leave a huge dent in the Chelsea side, but, according to The Sun, Conte has already identified a suitable replacement.

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne is the player in the Italian's sights and the Blues are said to be willing to spend £45 million on the forward while doubling his wages to £200,000-a-week.

The Italian international scored 20 goals last season and has been linked with Arsenal in the past.

When asked about a move to Madrid, Hazard kept his options open.

"We all have dreams. It could be Spain, it could be staying with Chelsea," he told the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper.

"But it's not something I'm thinking about right now. We'll see."

Hazard added: "If I would ever join Real Madrid, I could end up on the bench too. I just want the best solution for myself."

"The last few years everyone was talking about PSG [Paris St-Germain], this year it's about Real Madrid, next year it will be another club."

Meanwhile, Costa has stated that his future is in Chelsea's hands.

The 28-year-old said: "You need to ask Conte what has happened, he's the coach and if he has the option of signing someone else and doesn't want to have problems with a senior player then that's normal.

"But there are ways of saying things, ways of doing things.

"Thanks to God I'm not lacking teams (to join). If Chelsea don't want me I will choose the best option for me."

