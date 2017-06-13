Claudio Ranieri is on the verge of making his return to football management.

Less than a year after guiding Leicester City to an incredible Premier League title, the Italian was sacked by the Foxes in February.

Having seemingly lost the dressing room, it proved to be the right decision as Craig Shakespeare led Jamie Vardy and co. safely away from the relegation zone and to the Champions League quarter-finals during the second half of the campaign.

But Ranieri is ready to make a comeback, almost.

Following his exploits with the Foxes in the 2015/16 season, you would have expected Ranieri to have his pick of various top jobs around the world.

And yet perhaps surprisingly, the former Chelsea and Monaco boss has agreed to take charge of Nantes, who recently finished 7th in Ligue 1.

Ranieri looks set to be drafted in, following talks with the Nantes president Waldemar Kita last weekend, to replace Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao had just recently signed a new deal with the Ligue 1 side but surprisingly left to become Porto's new manager last week.

Nevertheless, Ranieri's latest venture is being held up to because of a quite frankly bizarre rule.

The French Football Federation restricts Ligue 1 clubs from appointing managers over the age of 65.

Unfortunately, Ranieri hit that particular milestone last October.

Nantes are hopeful of obtaining an exception to allow them to sign the Premier League-winning coach.

"The League agrees, I believe that only the French Football Federation (FFF) with Mr. (Raymond) Domenech is delaying the appointment a little, I do not know why," President Kita told France Info, as per Goal.

“What we are interested in is the experience of Ranieri as a footballer and coach, since we know that he has coached the biggest teams in Europe.”

Should they be able to negotiate the current hurdle, Ranieri will be back in French football for the first time since 2014.

With Monaco, the Italian won Ligue 2 and guided Les Rouges et Blancs to a very respectable second-placed finish in Ligue 1 the following campaign before his contract was allowed to expire.

