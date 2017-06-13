GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Claudio Ranieri's return to management being delayed by bizarre rule

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Claudio Ranieri is on the verge of making his return to football management.

Less than a year after guiding Leicester City to an incredible Premier League title, the Italian was sacked by the Foxes in February.

Having seemingly lost the dressing room, it proved to be the right decision as Craig Shakespeare led Jamie Vardy and co. safely away from the relegation zone and to the Champions League quarter-finals during the second half of the campaign.

Article continues below

But Ranieri is ready to make a comeback, almost.

Following his exploits with the Foxes in the 2015/16 season, you would have expected Ranieri to have his pick of various top jobs around the world.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

And yet perhaps surprisingly, the former Chelsea and Monaco boss has agreed to take charge of Nantes, who recently finished 7th in Ligue 1.

Ranieri looks set to be drafted in, following talks with the Nantes president Waldemar Kita last weekend, to replace Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao had just recently signed a new deal with the Ligue 1 side but surprisingly left to become Porto's new manager last week.

Italian Football Federation 'Panchine D'Oro E D'Argento' Prize

Nevertheless, Ranieri's latest venture is being held up to because of a quite frankly bizarre rule.

The French Football Federation restricts Ligue 1 clubs from appointing managers over the age of 65.

Unfortunately, Ranieri hit that particular milestone last October.

Nantes are hopeful of obtaining an exception to allow them to sign the Premier League-winning coach.

"The League agrees, I believe that only the French Football Federation (FFF) with Mr. (Raymond) Domenech is delaying the appointment a little, I do not know why," President Kita told France Info, as per Goal.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

“What we are interested in is the experience of Ranieri as a footballer and coach, since we know that he has coached the biggest teams in Europe.”

Should they be able to negotiate the current hurdle, Ranieri will be back in French football for the first time since 2014.

With Monaco, the Italian won Ligue 2 and guided Les Rouges et Blancs to a very respectable second-placed finish in Ligue 1 the following campaign before his contract was allowed to expire.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again