Boxing

Conor McGregor takes a big shot at Floyd Mayweather on Twitter

Has there ever been a more 'talked about' fight than Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather?

We say 'talked about' because the fight has not happened yet, or even been confirmed despite reports that Mayweather has booked out the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on August 26.

However, McGregor signed his end of the deal in the middle of May and has been waiting on Money Mayweather since.

In a statement issued to TheMacLife.com, the Irishman said: “It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management.

“The first, and most important, part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

With the fight seemingly on the horizon one way or another, McGregor is starting to ramp things up on social media the way only the Notorious can.

In a post on Twitter, Mystic Mac took a shot at the 49-0 fighter's age in what is sure to be the first barb of many. Check out the post below:

The caption reads: "Man, much respect to Floyd Senior still getting a few rounds in at the gym. I hope I can still train at that age.
Respect."

Assuming these two go head-to-head sometime this year, Mayweather will be 40-years-old and some 12 years McGregor's senior. That's quite the gap, but the undefeated boxer has advantages in other ways.

Mayweather is, arguably, the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all-time. Even if you don't buy into that, you can't deny that he is at least in the conversation.

IBF World Championship Boxing

This bout would be McGregor's first ever boxing match. As if the sport wasn't hard enough to pick up anyway, imagine your first ever fight being against the greatest to ever do it?

The UFC lightweight champion is certainly one of, if not the best stand up fighters in the UFC, but boxing is almost a completely different domain.

Will the fight live up to expectations? Let us know in the comments below!

