Rugby Union

Lawes was forced off just after the half-hour mark in the Lions warmup match against Highlanders.

Courtney Lawes suffers nasty looking head injury in British and Irish Lions match

British and Irish Lions fans will be concerned that another potential injury blow is imminent after Courtney Lawes was forced off in the first half of the Lions' warm-up match against Highlanders.

Lawes' head collided with the elbow of Highlanders winger Naholo as he forced over the line to score a try in the 26th minute.

With Stuart Hogg already forced out through injury, the Lions will be hoping Lawes makes a speedy recovery as they do not want to lose another key man leading up to the Tests against their hosts New Zealand.

While Lawes is not a guaranteed starter yet, a good game here could have forced him into Warren Gatland's thinking, and he made a good start of it as he was well involved in some good turnovers and carries early on.

Lawes was an important fixture at Northampton Saints this season as the Franklin's Gardens side sealed a respectable, if a little underwhelming, 7th place and earned a spot in the Champions Cup next year after a dramatic play-off against Stade Francais, which saw them win by one single point 23-22.

Despite Hogg's disappointing facial fracture, the Lions have an otherwise fully competent squad, but Lawes would be a good option for Gatland and co. in the rucks and scrums against their hosts, whose forward pack are as strong and explosive as any in world rugby.

Results from Lawes' medical assessment are expected within 72 hours.

If it is a concussion, like many people believe, that could be the end of the tour for Lawes.

You can see the nasty collision in the video below.

It was another game to forget for the British and Irish Lions as they fell to yet another defeat, making it two wins and two losses in the warm-up matches so far.

Gatland's men lost 23-22 to Highlanders, which will put major doubts in the minds of fans all across the world.

Things are only going to get tougher for the Lions, and after a disappointing few performances so far, the New Zealand rugby team must be licking their lips.

Injuries and defeats, not what any team wants to be dealing with going into a clash with the All Blacks.

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
New Zeland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
Wales Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Scotland Rugby
Rugby Union
British & Irish Lions

