Golf

Kevin Na is looking to improve on his 7th place US Open finish last year.

Kevin Na unimpressed with the length of grass on US Open course

American golfer Kevin Na has posted a video on social media which heavily criticises Erin Hills' off-course terrain, which saw him call for ex-US Open champions to pool together and form a Masters tournament of their own.

Na, who also holds South Korean citizenship, criticised the length and density of the grass within the fescue, which comes just after the few yards of 'rough' along the edge of the course.

By way of demonstration, he threw his ball three yards or so into this bit of terrain and tried to get the ball out within three shots - he subsequently lost his ball as it got more and more tangled up.

This is not a new feature on the US Open golf circuit as Erin Hills hasn't added this particular aspect of the course just because it is holding the competition.

However, Na isn't happy about it and used the platform to suggest that previous winners of the US Open should "get together and set up a Major".

While this link may seem a little tedious at first viewing, Na's point is that a tournament set up by professional golfers would not be allowed to feature such 'hazardous' fescue on what Na claims to be every single hole.

The complexities behind players setting up a Masters of their own are probably not at the forefront of Kevin Na's thinking here and the reality is he is probably looking for improvements to be made to the course rather than start a player-led revolt.

You can see Na's video below.

As you can see, if the golfers get their shot slightly wrong throughout the US Open, there will be hell to pay for them in those conditions.

Plenty of users on Twitter made the point that the fescue isn't designed to be used and Na should simply avoid it if he didn't want any problems with it.

While that is a valid point, the blustery conditions expected at this year's championship could land some golfers in unwarranted trouble.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Topics:
Phil Mickleson
Tiger Woods
US Open Golf
Ryder Cup
PGA Championships
Golf
Rory McIlroy
PGA Tour

