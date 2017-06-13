GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

The Swiss, right, inists Djokovic, left, is still up there in terms of world tennis.

Roger Federer has his say on Novak Djokovic's recent slump

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roger Federer admits Novak Djokovic has underwhelmed recently, but has put a reality check on the hysteria around the Serb's form.

Speaking in a press conference in German, Federer was restrained in his assessment and reluctant to criticise his rival.

"Compared to a year ago, he's in a relatively difficult situation," Federer said.

Article continues below

"But, at the same time, he's still in the world's top four, in the race for titles, and easily inside the top 10.

"But there is no doubt that he has been weak for a player of his abilities. I guess it is not so bad, but it really depends on how you view his situation.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

"Clearly last year was very good for him, especially during the first half of 2016. So it's quite surprising that he hasn't pushed on since winning the French Open last year."

Djokovic made it to the quarter-final of the French Open, but fell to Austrian Dominic Thiem, who was put out of the semi-final by eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard dominated Stan Wawrinka in the final at Roland Garros, claiming a straight sets victory to ensure himself of 'La Decima', his 10th title in France.

Rafael Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory

Nadal further improved on his good recent form and looks to surpass Andy Murray and return to his position as world number one before too long.

Federer doesn't think it will be too long before Djokovic is back up at that sort of level again, though.

"He is too good a player for this to continue indefinitely.

2016 Australian Open - Day 11

"He will win Grand Slams in the future and fight for world number one, so I expect to see a strong Djokovic in the future."

With the grass season about to begin and Wimbledon seedings to be announced in the coming weeks, Djokovic will be hoping to put a bad 12 months behind him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
French Open
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again