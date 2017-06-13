Fernando Alonso came agonisingly close to securing McLaren's first points of the 2017 season at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend.

The Spaniard looked like he was well on the way to a tenth-placed finish until a loss of oil pressure forced his withdrawal from the race - just two laps before the end.

Of course, Alonso must have half-expected some sort of mechanical problem to ruin his day given the reliability issues his McLaren car has suffered all year.

The former World Champion has grown increasingly frustrated at his team's inability to provide a competitive car and could leave at the end of the season if rapid improvements aren't made.

One of the manufacturers he has been recently linked with switching to is F1's current champions, Mercedes.

However, whilst the prospect of an Alonso-Hamilton reunion would excite the neutrals, history would suggest it isn't exactly a match made in heaven.

The duo spent one season together at Mclaren in 2007 but had a fractious relationship.

They clearly had a difference of opinion despite both finishing one point behind eventual champion Kimi Raikkonen. Unsurprisingly after such a turbulent year, Alonso then returned to Renault.

Ten years may have passed since then but Hamilton has cast doubt on the pair working together again.

The Brit admitted any decision was not in his hands but described their previous working relationship as 'toxic'.

“It’s not just about me, but the thousands of people who work in the team," Hamilton told El Pais, as per Planet F1.

“My relationship with Fernando was toxic and it intoxicated the whole team.

“So yes it was personal.

“There are people with whom you get along and others who you cannot live with in any way.

“If you put two World Champions in the same team, each will try to do his best and will give way on a single corner, you’re going to fight. We had too many frictions.”

So don't expect a reunion anytime soon then.

Another potential option for Alonso is a full-time switch to IndyCar after his impressive debut at Indy 500 last month.

However, although Hamilton may not want him on the same team, the Mercedes star thinks Formula 1 needs Alonso to stay in the sport.

He added: "“Formula 1 is a spectacle and there are very few drivers capable of giving that show.

“We are: Alonso, Vettel, myself…

“It is good for the World Championship, and for all of us, that Alonso races.

“That’s why I hope he solves the problems that he’s having with his team soon.”

