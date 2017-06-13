Alexis Sanchez was undoubtedly Arsenal's best player during the 2016/17 season, but another individual deserved high praise for his performances: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Six years on from joining the Gunners from Southampton and the 23-year-old is starting to come into his own, having emerged as an important player for Arsene Wenger.

Doubts loom over his future at the club, though, with Liverpool reportedly weighing up a £40 million move and Wenger recently admitting tying him down to a new contract is a "big job".

"It (the Ox's future) will be as well decided in the summer," said the Arsenal manager. "It's a big job to do in the summer. You can help us to negotiate some contracts.

"I think he is one of the players who has developed very well mentally. He is more positive, more confident, more mature.

"He was sometimes a bit negative with his own performances. And I think on that front he is much better now."

A new £100,000-per-week contract is said to be on the table for Oxlade-Chamberlain who, like Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, wants reassurances that money will be spent this summer.

Arsenal finished outside of the top four for the first time since 1996 last month, meaning they also missed out on Champions League football.

As a result, Wenger is under pressure to splash the cash on some big signings to ensure they can compete for the title next season.

And according to Oxlade-Chamberlain, he would love to see two players join Arsenal: the "phenomenal" Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette.

Speaking ahead of England's friendly against France on Tuesday, he said: "Anyone would want them in their team.

"First and foremost, Mbappe has been a phenomenal revelation this season at such a young age. It is hard not to watch him closely. He is scoring so many goals and every week, it's in your face!

"I have been monitoring him and he really is a quality player. I feel the same about Lacazette. I have seen him for a good few years now and he is always scoring goals."

Arsenal fans would love to see Mbappe and Lacazette join their ranks this summer, though the pair would cost almost £200 million.

It's a salivating thought nonetheless, especially considering their potential arrivals would convince Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez and Ozil of penning new deals themselves.

