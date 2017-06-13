GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Brilliant video emerges of Lionel Messi's most skilful runs ever

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Just when you think the reigns of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the very top of the game could be about to come to an end, they raise their ridiculous standards even further.

Yet again, the Ballon d'Or rivals made our jaws drop in awe time and time again last season.

Ronaldo's trophy-laden 12 months have put him in pole position to be crowned the best player in the world for the second year running, however, Messi wasn't exactly in poor form...

Article continues below

In 52 games across all competitions, the Argentine international scored a remarkable 54 goals - assisting 19 more along the way too.

There's no doubt that the main reason Messi is currently unfancied for this year's Ballon d'Or boils down to the fact it was a generally disappointing term for Barcelona.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

A Copa del Rey triumph aside, the Catalans came up short in La Liga and the Champions League but will come back fighting next season under new manager Ernesto Valverde.

Of course, Messi will be integral to Valverde's plans and despite turning 30 later this month, his form last season proved he isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Over the last few days, a video has emerged capturing some of Messi's most skilful runs for Barcelona and Argentina.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

As you can see by watching below, the 29-year-old has always had quick feet but only after seeing a compilation of clips where he leaves so many defenders flat on their back can you truly recognise his utter brilliance.

The skill past Jerome Boateng from last year is obviously included, as well as some slightly older clips that you may not have seen before.

From a defender's perspective, there cannot be a more frightening sight than Lionel Messi running straight at you.

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-BAYERN

You should also be able to notice how often he tempts defenders to put a foot in by dribbling the ball to within their perceived reach before just edging it in a slightly different position at the very last millisecond.

He is a truly majestic player.

Fans often get strung up on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate but most should simply appreciate them while they are still around.

Trust us, it could be a very long time before someone with their talent and consistency comes around again.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again