Just when you think the reigns of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the very top of the game could be about to come to an end, they raise their ridiculous standards even further.

Yet again, the Ballon d'Or rivals made our jaws drop in awe time and time again last season.

Ronaldo's trophy-laden 12 months have put him in pole position to be crowned the best player in the world for the second year running, however, Messi wasn't exactly in poor form...

In 52 games across all competitions, the Argentine international scored a remarkable 54 goals - assisting 19 more along the way too.

There's no doubt that the main reason Messi is currently unfancied for this year's Ballon d'Or boils down to the fact it was a generally disappointing term for Barcelona.

A Copa del Rey triumph aside, the Catalans came up short in La Liga and the Champions League but will come back fighting next season under new manager Ernesto Valverde.

Of course, Messi will be integral to Valverde's plans and despite turning 30 later this month, his form last season proved he isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Over the last few days, a video has emerged capturing some of Messi's most skilful runs for Barcelona and Argentina.

As you can see by watching below, the 29-year-old has always had quick feet but only after seeing a compilation of clips where he leaves so many defenders flat on their back can you truly recognise his utter brilliance.

The skill past Jerome Boateng from last year is obviously included, as well as some slightly older clips that you may not have seen before.

From a defender's perspective, there cannot be a more frightening sight than Lionel Messi running straight at you.

You should also be able to notice how often he tempts defenders to put a foot in by dribbling the ball to within their perceived reach before just edging it in a slightly different position at the very last millisecond.

He is a truly majestic player.

Fans often get strung up on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate but most should simply appreciate them while they are still around.

Trust us, it could be a very long time before someone with their talent and consistency comes around again.

