Floyd Mayweather may have initially booked the MGM Grand for August 26, according to reports, but neither he nor Conor McGregor will be allowed to box there without a license, an apparent tipping point as Nevada State Athletic Commission have not granted one to either man yet.

Not only is the license an issue, it's also emerged that Mayweather has retracted his request to book the MGM Grand for late August.

Reports today in boxingnewsonline.net, an online boxing magazine, claim that such reports are false.

Article continues below

“We have not received all the documents for McGregor, Mayweather has not applied for his licence, thus at this time there is no request for the fight,” NSAC Executive Director Bob Bennett told the outlet.

Lance Pugmire, the Los Angeles Times sports reporter, tweeted earlier that, on good authority and in line with these reports, the request for the MGM Grand had been dropped.

Article continues below

"Told by two sources @FloydMayweather has retracted request to Nevada for Aug. 26 fight date."

The news will come as a surprise and disappointment to most fans who have been riding a wave of hype around the potential fight.

News broke last week that the Nevada venue had been booked and Twitter quite literally nearly exploded.

Boxing News Online have claimed, however, that Bob Bennet would be happy to sanction the fight should both athletes choose to apply for a license, but no quotes were offered to back the claim up.

The question remains whether this fight will indeed happen, with Mayweather rumoured to be sparring against southpaws in preparation for McGregor and Notorious claiming he'd signed his side of the contract.

This could, of course, all be all talk and fake news in an attempt to hype up each fighter's career, which appears to be working at the moment, but be sure to keep your eyes peeled regarding the possible super fight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms