One of the biggest absentees from Monday Night RAW this week was Roman Reigns, as WWE opted to use him in a dark match after the show when the cameras stopped rolling.

Despite not appearing on the episode, The Big Dog was still a hot topic of conversation following a tease from Michael Cole during the broadcast, where he claimed Reigns will be on RAW next week and he has a massive announcement for the fans.

As expected, that has fans wondering what that could be as he hasn’t exactly been featured in a genuine storyline since ending his feud with Braun Strowman.

Instead, he was involved in the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules which saw Samoa Joe become the number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

Everyone else seems to have moved on, and IWNerd has now revealed two potential rumours on what Reigns’ announcement could be about on RAW next week.

The first does seem unlikely, where they’ve claimed that Reigns could announce his intention to challenge the winner of The Destroyer vs. The Beast Incarnate for the championship at SummerSlam.

This is because it’s been well-documented online that Strowman is supposedly next in line for a crack at the gold, while it’s no secret that WWE is building up towards another match between Reigns and Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 next year which could end in a big coronation for the former Shield member in New Orleans - the same venue where Lesnar conquered The Undertaker's streak.

So, it seems unlikely that they’d give this to the fans at SummerSlam, even if they do now make it a much bigger deal.

The second is interesting and quite possible, and it all revolves around another reference Cole dropped from the announcer’s desk.

Last week on SmackDown LIVE, it was confirmed that John Cena will make his return on the July 4 episode, which seems quite fitting for his patriotic character and it’s been speculated that he could be facing Jinder Mahal on the night, or at the SummerSlam event instead for the WWE Championship.

However, Cole highlighted that Cena is a free agent which means he could make appearances on both RAW and SmackDown LIVE.

If that’s the case, then there’s a possibility that Reigns could challenge Cena next week to a match at SummerSlam, as we haven’t seen the two engage in a singles feud yet and it’s something that needs to happen before Cena calls time on his in-ring career.

He’s already defeated The Undertaker to claim the yard but if WWE truly does need to belong to him, then a victory over Cena is a necessity.

What do you think Roman Reigns will announce on RAW next week for SummerSlam?

