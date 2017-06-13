Rafa Nadal is the greatest clay court player of all time – no two ways about it.

He’s been widely regarded as such for years now, but after completing ‘La Decima’ – winning and incredible 10th French Open title – he has proved it beyond all doubt.

This year’s triumph was arguably his best yet – a remarkable achievement considering his injury problems of recent years and the fact that he is now 31 years old.

If winning the French Open itself wasn't impressive enough, the statistics and numbers of Nadal's career and tournament at Roland Garros is something else.

Let’s take a look at his stats at the tournament from this year's competition, and those in years gone by, published in an article by Wimbledon.com.

15 Grand Slam titles

Nadal has now taken victory at 15 Grand Slams, the second most of any man in the Open era.

10 French Open titles

He has become the first player to win that many titles at a single Grand Slam in the Open era.

3 perfect Roland Garros triumphs

Incredibly, this is the third time Nadal has won the tournament without dropping a single set on the way – the other times were in 2008 and 2010.

2 men have won three Grand Slam titles without dropping a set

The only other man to win three Grand Slam titles without dropping a set is Bjorn Borg – who did so at Wimbledon in 1976 and the French Open in 1978 and 1980.

81 matches played at Roland Garros

79 matches won at the venue

Incredibly, he has only lost twice in the French Open – a record matched by no one.

35 games dropped on the way to 2017 glory

This is the smallest number of games lost since Borg’s 1978 victory, when the Swede dropped just 32.

4 was the most games Nadal lost in any set at this year’s tournament

This means the Spaniard won every single set by taking the minimum number of games needed.

0 French Open Finals Lost

Nadal’s impeccable record in French Open finals means that Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka probably knew what to expect going into this year’s showpiece.

3 decades of glory

He is the third man to win a Grand Slam in his teens, 20s, and 30s after America’s Pete Sampras and Australia’s Ken Rosewall.

