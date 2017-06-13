Jose Mourinho has ruled out his club, Manchester United, moving for AS Monaco's Fabinho this summer transfer window as he'll look to bring one of two Premier League midfielders to the club instead.

The Red Devils were linked with a transfer of the Brazilian midfielder this transfer window, as many clubs from around Europe ransack the French club for their young talent after an impressive performance in the Champions League and Ligue One last season.

As Mourinho seeks a replacement for the aging Michael Carrick, however, they will not enter a transfer saga for the 23-year-old and will instead look to bring in one of two possible Premier League targets.

According to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News: "The Manchester United manager has identified holding midfield as a key area in need of address, with Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier two of the players earmarked to fulfil the role."

Robson commented as well that: "Despite being represented by Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes, Fabinho is not seen as one of the four key signings Ed Woodward has been tasked with the responsibility of securing."

Early Dealings

The Red Devils are in a good position at the moment ahead of the 2017-18 season, as they look to be in the process of signing several new players to their side before the summer transfer window officially opens on July 1.

The areas which they need to improve their squad are in central defence, central midfield, on the wing, and at striker. The club has already agreed on a deal for centre-back Victor Lindelof from Benfica this summer, and look close to securing the services of striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

If the Morata transfer goes through, that just leaves the team needing to improve two areas of the field; at central midfield and on the wing. Chelsea's Matic or Tottenham's Dier could be the answer to United's central midfield dilemma if they are no longer pursuing Monaco's Fabinho.

Yet, they will find it difficult to bring either central midfielder to the club, as it would mean either Chelsea or Tottenham would have to sell to a direct Premier League title contender, possibly hindering their own chances of winning the league next season in the process.

