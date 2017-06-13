Honesty is something that is not always seen in the sporting world.

Many athletes carry a sense of 'swagger' or 'ego' believing that they are the best in what they do.

Boxing is one of the main sports where you have to have a strong sense of self belief to survive.

However, Tony Bellew, while carrying a level of confidence, also has a sense of realism about his standing in the sport.

The 34-year-old defeated David Haye in his last fight in March and conjecture has raised over which path the Liverpool fighter would take next.

One fighter that Bellew will not challenge is Anthony Joshua.

Boxing News reported Bellew as saying: "There’s not a chance in this world I’m getting in with Anthony Joshua.

"It’s not happening. I actually really like the lad. I’ve got to know him over a period of time. That aside, I don’t want to get punched everywhere.

"He’s too big. I can probably make him miss the first two punches, but he’s the only heavyweight in the world who gets in front of another heavyweight and throws three, four, five, six punch combinations and doesn’t care what’s coming.

"So I might make him miss with one or two but three, four, or five will get me. At that weight and that size, he’s probably going to hurt me as well.

"There’s no point in making a load of money and then I’m in a grave.

"There’s nothing I can do to him.

"He’s too big, too strong, too fast and too young and too fresh.”

Bellew, who has fought at three weight divisions in his career, is currently the Emeritus Champion of the WBC cruiserweight division.

That means despite fighting Haye at heavyweight, Bellew can return to contest the title at any time.

The belt is currently held by Latvian Mairis Briedis.

There has been talk that Bellew's next fight will be the unbeaten New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker (23-0, 18 by knockout), but Bellew is not committing to anything just yet.

"Parker poses some similar problems (to Joshua) but I don’t believe he’s anywhere near as technically good.

"I don’t believe he’s anywhere near as fast and I don’t believe he’s anywhere near as powerful.

"What he has got, he has got that youth on his side and he has got ability. He is strong, to be fair, not as strong as Anthony Joshua but he’s strong and he’s got youth on his side.

"I’ve got to weigh up the options, the pros and cons and see if it’s worth doing.

"If it is, we’ll do it. I’ve got a couple of big nights left in me, we’ll just be wise with the matches.”

Openly conceding that you are not as talented as another fighter is not a easy thing to do.

Whatever you may think of Bellew as a fighter or a person, one thing you have to admire is his raw honesty as well as looking at his life post his boxing career.

They are wise words indeed.

