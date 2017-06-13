Prior to the 2010-11 season, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.

Four-straight NBA Finals appearances and two titles later, James returned to Cleveland, where he teamed up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to form another Big 3 - one that won the 2016 title.

However, after losing the 2017 championship to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, James made a surprising revelation.

In the video below, when asked about his experience with super-teams and whether he thinks they're good for the NBA, James says he doesn't believe he's ever been a part of a super-team:

"I don't believe I've played for a super-team," LeBron responds. "I don't believe in that. I don't believe that we're a super-team here."

Clearly, he believes the Warriors are a super-team, as he complimented his foes following Monday night's loss (via ESPN.com):

"They assembled a great team," James said. "We were able to get them last year, and they went out and got one of the best players that this league has ever seen, so they did a good job of - a great job, their front office and their players, by doing that recruiting, the things that they did in the summertime, and obviously it paid dividends."

Now, it's up to Cleveland's front office to make the right moves this offseason to put the team in a good position to compete with the Warriors for next year's title.

James said he has faith the Cavaliers will be one of the best teams in the league again next season and will make the correct offseason roster decisions:

"I know our front office is going to continue to try to put our ball club, put our franchise in a position where we can compete for a championship year in and year out," James said. "Like I said, teams and franchises are going to be trying to figure out ways that they can put personnel together, the right group of guys together to be able to hopefully compete against this team. They're assembled as good as you can assemble, and I played against some really, really good teams that was assembled perfectly, and they're right up there."

Though the Cavaliers dealt with some struggles during the regular season, falling to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, they managed to prove their dominance come playoff time, winning 12 of their first 13 postseason contests to reach the Finals. Though they have some work to do to match Golden State, it's clear the Cavs are "super" when it comes to the East.