Football

Mark Clattenburg.

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Mark Clattenburg's hair

Football News
When Mark Clattenburg made the surprise announcement he was going to swap refereeing in England for Saudi Arabia in February, fans were quick to question his motives.

Thirteen years in the Premier League saw Clattenburg become one of the world's finest and most in-demand match officials.

Indeed, just a year ago, he refereed the Euro 2016 final, Champions League final and FA Cup final - the perfect summer.

But when Saudi Arabia came calling with an offer of £500,000-per-year after tax to become head of the officials in their own top-flight, Clattenburg couldn't possibly say no.

In doing so, he replaced fellow Englishman Howard Webb, who stepped down from the position a month previously.

"This is an important move forward," Clattenburg said. "We have professional referees in the country that I am leaving, which has been a big positive.

"One thing I'd like to do is work with the refereeing team and the president to make this happen so that it will be successful for many, many years to come."

Clattenburg continued refereeing in the Premier League until the end of the season but now it's over, his sights will be on moving to the Middle East to earn his millions.

West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

But before such time, he announced last week he would be refereeing Australia's friendly with Brazil today (Tuesday 13) in Melbourne.

Brazil ran out comfortable 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Diego Souza (2), Thiago Silva and Taison, yet it was Clattenburg who was centre of attention.

The 42-year-old was renowned for having a dodgy haircut in England, but he's now donning a far more striking look (see below).

CLATTENBURG IN APRIL...

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-LEICESTER

CLATTENBURG IN JUNE...

p1bigq7hbc1ibc61313eboqend9.jpg

What the hell happened, Mark? Hair loss is common in males aged 40 and above, but two months ago Clattenburg had a full head of hair - and now he hasn't.

Safe to say football fans were left shocked by the ex-Premier League referee's new look, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

Clattenburg has previously received hair-loss treatment and a hair transplant to fight against going bald, but it would appear he's finally letting nature take its course.

Topics:
League Two
Europa League
Championship
Football
League One

