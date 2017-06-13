A few weeks ago, it seemed for all the world that Antoine Griezmann would end up a Manchester United player come the end of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman had reportedly told the club he wanted to leave and for the right price, they were prepared to honour his wishes.

Jose Mourinho was believed to have lined up Griezmann's signature many months ago, but everything changed when Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld a few weeks ago.

That stopped everything that was in motion. The idea that Diego Costa would return to the club and replace Griezmann was quickly extinguished and although Griezmann could still leave the club this summer, he quickly asserted that he wouldn't in light of the transfer ban.

The 26-year-old scored 32 goals last season and has now extended his contract with the club until 2022, finally putting to bed any reports that he will leave the club in the near future.

Or has he? Griezmann spoke to Atletico Madrid's website following his contract renewal and his comments were interesting indeed.

"The first thing that I want to do is apologise to the people who misunderstood my statements. Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there weren’t any, but since I came, I have given my all for my club, my teammates and my coaching staff, and I’m very happy to live one more season with all of you.

"I will thank them [the fans] all by giving my best on the pitch, as always."

'One more season' as he puts it, suggests that he will only be hanging around for the next campaign until they can sign a replacement. Although his contract has been extended by one year, so he might be referring to that, too.

Still, he would have been better off telling the truth. He wanted to move to Manchester United - or whoever - but when the transfer ban was upheld, he didn't want to leave Atleti in a mess. No harm in saying that.

His comments suggest a whole lot of backtracking and damage control that the smart fan will have already sussed out. The Sun go as far as to say that Griezmann is still destined for Old Trafford next summer.

