GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann's comments about new Atletico deal suggests he's still thinking about move

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A few weeks ago, it seemed for all the world that Antoine Griezmann would end up a Manchester United player come the end of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman had reportedly told the club he wanted to leave and for the right price, they were prepared to honour his wishes.

Jose Mourinho was believed to have lined up Griezmann's signature many months ago, but everything changed when Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld a few weeks ago.

Article continues below

That stopped everything that was in motion. The idea that Diego Costa would return to the club and replace Griezmann was quickly extinguished and although Griezmann could still leave the club this summer, he quickly asserted that he wouldn't in light of the transfer ban.

The 26-year-old scored 32 goals last season and has now extended his contract with the club until 2022, finally putting to bed any reports that he will leave the club in the near future.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Or has he? Griezmann spoke to Atletico Madrid's website following his contract renewal and his comments were interesting indeed.

"The first thing that I want to do is apologise to the people who misunderstood my statements. Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there weren’t any, but since I came, I have given my all for my club, my teammates and my coaching staff, and I’m very happy to live one more season with all of you.

"I will thank them [the fans] all by giving my best on the pitch, as always."

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

'One more season' as he puts it, suggests that he will only be hanging around for the next campaign until they can sign a replacement. Although his contract has been extended by one year, so he might be referring to that, too.

Still, he would have been better off telling the truth. He wanted to move to Manchester United - or whoever - but when the transfer ban was upheld, he didn't want to leave Atleti in a mess. No harm in saying that.

His comments suggest a whole lot of backtracking and damage control that the smart fan will have already sussed out. The Sun go as far as to say that Griezmann is still destined for Old Trafford next summer.

Is this new contract just a temporary measure? Let us know in the comments below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again