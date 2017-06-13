GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton gave a thumbs up to Lance Stroll during Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton is unquestionably one of the biggest competitors on the Formula One circuit.

His quest for success knows no bounds, and quite often, can give people the wrong impression about his overall nature.

On his way to victory in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, Hamilton had time to give another driver making his way in the sport a bit of moral support.

Hamilton gave a thumbs up sign to the young Canadian Lance Stroll when he lapped him.

While it was thought it was a thank you for moving aside for him, Hamilton explained the gesture.

Planet F1 reported Hamilton as saying: "I know he's had such a difficult season.

"He's been dropped in the deep end, with critics and all those different things you have when you're 18 and you're experiencing them for the first time in Formula 1 – in one of the most difficult seasons. 

"He looked like he was doing a good job, and I was just wanted to acknowledge that."

Stroll finished ninth in his home race, picking up his first points in his career.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

In doing so, the Williams driver became the second youngest driver to pick up points in a race.

To say that it has been a baptism of fire for the youngster would be a understatement.

The 1997 Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve did not hold back when discussing the performance of his countryman.

"He is more than a second slower than Felipe(Massa), it is one of the worst rookie performances in the history of Formula 1.”

The 18-year-old has only finished three of the seven races this season, finishing 11th in Russia and 16th in Spain.

While, in contrast, his teammate does not make things any easier as Felipe Massa has already amassed 20 points this season.

While he admits he has made a number of mistakes this season, Stroll is not one to listen to the outside noise.

"I don’t care what people think,” he said.

“I’m happy for me and the team. The rest is noise. People who do not like me will always find excuses.”

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Previews

The pressure and question marks over his technical ability will undoubtedly continue, but credit has to be given to the youngster for his performance in his last race.

He can now use that as a platform to strive for greater heights in this season and beyond.

Formula 1

