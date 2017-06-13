GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Raphael Varane explains how Zidane and Mourinho are different as managers

Most managers would quake in their boots at the thought of their very first job as a head coach being at Real Madrid but not Zinedine Zidane.

Quietly and methodically, the former French international has worked his magic to ensure a talented Madrid side fulfils its potential on a consistent basis.

And what better reward than back-to-back Champions League successes?

For a lot of the late 2000's and early 2010's, Los Blancos had a team full of exciting individuals but lacked the cohesiveness to really dominate over a longer period of time.

Whatever manager came in, the problem was the same. Although it's worth pointing out Barcelona's extremely impressive team at the time certainly didn't help matters either.

Nevertheless, under Zidane, Madrid are a real force to be reckoned with.

Raphael Varane, who Zidane has helped to nurture into one of the most formidable centre-backs around, has heaped praise on the effect his boss has had on the squad.

He revealed that the Madrid manager's calmness in high-pressure situations filters down to the players, hence why they have enjoyed so much success.

Previews - UEFA Champions League Final

Varane also compared Zidane's style to that of one of his predecessors, Jose Mourinho, and admitted he likes the current man in charge stays so composed in contrast to the Portuguese's more aggressive style.

"[Zidane's] success comes from transmitting calm and never changing that no matter what is happening," Varane told France Football, as per Marca.

"That serenity and tranquility conveys confidence and security. He talks little but when he does, it matters.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

"I like how he acts very discreetly at important moments, it's very different to Jose Mourinho."

Like most recent summers, Varane has been heavily linked with joining Mourinho at Manchester United of late but these comments would suggest he is more than content with life under Zidane.

The 24-year-old arguably enjoyed his most consistent campaign in a Madrid shirt last time out and now Pepe has officially left the club, could be set for even more first team action next year.

Topics:
Raphael Varane
Zinedine Zidane
Football
La Liga

