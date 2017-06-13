GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Riyad Mahrez.

Top European club joins race to sign Riyad Mahrez

Football News
Another top European club is interested in signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City, according to reports.

Since the Algerian expressed his desire to leave the Foxes this summer for a new challenge, clubs have been on high alert to attempt to secure the winger's services, with Chelsea and Arsenal monitoring the situation closely.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona was interested in Mahrez despite his underwhelming campaign last season at Leicester. Now, another top European club has joined the race for his signature.

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, Juventus has now joined the Catalan giants and the London Premier League clubs in the race for the 26-year-old.

The Mirror reported that the Italian champions have targeted the Algerian just in case they are unable to come to an agreement with Bayern Munich for Douglas Costa.

Drop in form

After shining the season before to help Leicester City in their historic Premier League title win and Champions League qualification, Mahrez failed to make as big of an impact this past year, and now, he wants to leave the Foxes.

The Algerian scored 17 goals with 11 assists during Leicester's title-winning campaign, but these numbers dropped to just six goals and three assists in the league last season, as the Foxes finished 12th in the Premier League table.

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Despite the drop in form, there is still plenty of interest in the versatile winger from several clubs across the Premier League and Europe, including the current champions of Italy, because of how he played during the Foxes' historic season.

Juventus' interest in Mahrez has grown since talks with Bayern Munich over Douglas Costa have broken down. It has been reported the German giants want to move the Brazilian on as he's no longer part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans. 

However, if the two clubs are unable to agree upon a deal over Costa, it appears Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will shift his attention to Mahrez, who he may be able to get for a better price since he wants away from his current club.

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City - Premier League

Do you think Riyad Mahrez will leave Leicester City this summer? If so, where will he go? Have your say and leave a comment below...

Topics:
Juventus
Football

