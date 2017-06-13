Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, two of the biggest legends in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), will get to settle their differences in the main event of Bellator NYC on pay-per-view (PPV).

Sonnen and Silva began their rivalry while coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter during their tenures with the UFC. A fight between the two stars never came to fruition, however, leaving a bad taste in both men's mouth - especially Sonnen's. "The Bad Guy" has talked a lot of smack about his Brazilian counterpart over the past few years, but now Silva is firing back.

The veteran knockout artist recently joined MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss his upcoming clash with Sonnen, who he calls the 'biggest joke in the MMA world' (quotes via MMA Fighting):

"When I (see) this guy, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Silva said. "I’m a professional, but the moment is different. No, I don’t wanna do something before the fight. When I (see) him, I don’t know, everything can happen.”

"If he (does) for me what he (did) for me here in Brazil, man… like my dad says, with a man you can’t play,” Silva said. "And I hope you’ll be better, because, man, against Tito (Ortiz) you were terrible.

"He’s a good talker, commentator, but, man, to fight… Man, if you don’t train… You have 12 more days. Go run to make you have cardio because I’m gonna beat you so bad.

"He talks so much, he do a lot of bad things for me here in Brazil. He needs to be far from me because when I see him, man, not gonna be good for him. … I felt with a lot of guys, but this guy is different.

"This is personal. I don’t like him. It’s tough for me to talk about this guy. I saw him, makes me feel sick. I don’t like this guy.”

"He looked (like a) kid,” Silva said. "This guy wanna fight with me? [laughs] He's the biggest joke in MMA world, and this time I’m gonna prove.

"I have a lot of surprises for you guys. You guys are gonna enjoy this fight. … Tito is good, but, him, man, he’s terrible.

"I think it’s gonna be the most easy money I’m making in all of my life. I think it’s going to be the easiest fight of my life."

