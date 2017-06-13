Another huge night at the free throw line for Stephen Curry. He took 15 shots from the charity stripe, picking up over a third of his points. Was unable to get find his rhythm from deep, shooting 2-9, but was huge in spreading the ball and helping his teammates with 10 assists. This game epitomised the sacrifice the two-time MVP has made with the addition of Kevin Durant. But it was all worth it for a second NBA title.

Was in foul trouble early and had to sit for extended periods in the opening half. Made his presence felt on another night when his shot wasn’t falling. Started the second half with two quick threes and looked to be catching fire, but had to settle for 11 points. The Dubs wouldn’t be champions without him. Klay’s ability to defend a plethora of positions is key, and he held his own against superstar duo Kyrie Irving and LeBron James throughout the night.