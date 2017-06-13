It’s been over two months since The Hardy Boyz made their emphatic return at WrestleMania 33 to claim the RAW tag team championships.

However, we’re still waiting for the hugely popular Broken gimmick to find its way to the company and Anthem Sports aren’t making life easy for Matt, Jeff and the fans that desperately want to see it in full swing on WWE programming.

BROKEN GIMMICK

It seems like their exit from Impact Wrestling was anything but amicable, and they’ve sent cease and desist letters to those that air the Broken gimmick.

So, it’s obvious WWE want to avoid that and is letting Matt and his lawyers sort this issue out – even if the interest in the gimmick remains.

Matt has been showing the Broken mannerisms on television, but it’s not something the commentary team have been able to openly comment on as they look to be playing the waiting game for when it does eventually appear.

It’s thought that something will trigger the Broken state, but we have to wait and see what that might be as rumours of singles runs intensify.

However, WWE has decided to finally address the Broken situation on the Network, when they had Corey Graves sit down with the former tag team champions to discuss where they are at right now.

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, Matt explains how difficult the transition has been, going from the Broken persona back to what he was doing during his previous WWE run, but admitted he’ll be ready to unleash the gimmick at some point down the line.

BROKEN STATUS

Graves then addressed the elephant in the room, referencing the Broken persona and asking when fans might eventually see it.

Matt responded: “I definitely think where is a chance. It’s a work in progress.

“Unfortunately, because of legal reasons, I really can’t get into right now but I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come and wrestle in front of the WWE Universe, they chant and they address it and they acknowledge it.

“When it happens, and I’m not even going to say if – when it happens – it’s going to be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long, long time.

“We’ve got to keep people guessing.”

It’s certainly a big surprise to see that WWE is finally opening up about the subject as they wouldn’t usually discuss an idea that they didn’t create, let alone utilise it on programming.

If this is anything to go by, though, then things are looking positive and it’ll be wonderful when the gimmick finally hits our screens.

What do you make of WWE finally addressing the Broken issue with The Hardy Boyz? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport's WWE podcast is here!

