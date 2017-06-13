Evolution is arguably one of the greatest stables in the history of professional wrestling.

The group was stacked with future WWE Hall Of Famers such as Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista, as they were already in the presence of one Hall Of Famer - Ric Flair. Flair's influence alone had a tremendous influence on all three men's careers, helping them mold into the veteran superstars they've become today.

Orton and Batista returned that influence, however, by taking out Ric Flair to party - something "The Nature Boy" is all too familiar with.

On a recent episode of the WWE Network Exclusive Table For 3, Flair and Orton (along with Bruno Sammartino) sat down and discussed their days together in Evolution. Flair dished on some of the wild times he, Orton and Batista had out on the town (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I used to be able to get him. Now, he's all calmed down, when I was hanging out with him and Batista, I had more fun. Hunter was always kind of… he had his own thing, but [Orton] and Dave [Batista] had a whole different gig going on.

"Two young, handsome guys. I'd just take Batista to the bar and he'd take his shirt off for all the chicks!" Flair added, "I was living my life vicariously through these two guys!"

Flair also stated that he wanted Orton to retire as soon as possible, so he can get his third Hall Of Fame ring when he's inducted along with Evolution:

"Well, here's the deal. I want you to retire as soon as you can. God knows you've got enough money, okay? So I can get my third [WWE Hall Of Fame] ring when they induct Evolution, okay?"

"The Nature Boy" already has a Hall Of Fame Ring from being inducted himself after retiring from in-ring competition, as well as being inducted once again as a member of The Four Horsemen. Flair is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and is certainly recognized for his long list of achievements.

His legacy is now kept alive by his daughter, Charlotte Flair, who is already considered to arguably be the best female talent on the WWE's roster after only a few years in the business.

