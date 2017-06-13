GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Randy Orton WWE.

Ric Flair on partying with Randy Orton and Batista

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Evolution is arguably one of the greatest stables in the history of professional wrestling.

The group was stacked with future WWE Hall Of Famers such as Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista, as they were already in the presence of one Hall Of Famer - Ric Flair. Flair's influence alone had a tremendous influence on all three men's careers, helping them mold into the veteran superstars they've become today.

Orton and Batista returned that influence, however, by taking out Ric Flair to party - something "The Nature Boy" is all too familiar with.

Article continues below

On a recent episode of the WWE Network Exclusive Table For 3, Flair and Orton (along with Bruno Sammartino) sat down and discussed their days together in Evolution. Flair dished on some of the wild times he, Orton and Batista had out on the town (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I used to be able to get him. Now, he's all calmed down, when I was hanging out with him and Batista, I had more fun. Hunter was always kind of… he had his own thing, but [Orton] and Dave [Batista] had a whole different gig going on.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

Lyon are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal on one condition [Telegraph]

Lyon are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal on one condition [Telegraph]

"Two young, handsome guys. I'd just take Batista to the bar and he'd take his shirt off for all the chicks!" Flair added, "I was living my life vicariously through these two guys!"

Flair also stated that he wanted Orton to retire as soon as possible, so he can get his third Hall Of Fame ring when he's inducted along with Evolution:

"Well, here's the deal. I want you to retire as soon as you can. God knows you've got enough money, okay? So I can get my third [WWE Hall Of Fame] ring when they induct Evolution, okay?"

"The Nature Boy" already has a Hall Of Fame Ring from being inducted himself after retiring from in-ring competition, as well as being inducted once again as a member of The Four Horsemen. Flair is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and is certainly recognized for his long list of achievements.

His legacy is now kept alive by his daughter, Charlotte Flair, who is already considered to arguably be the best female talent on the WWE's roster after only a few years in the business.

What are your thoughts on Flair partying with Orton and Batista back in the day? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

Lyon are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal on one condition [Telegraph]

Lyon are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal on one condition [Telegraph]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again