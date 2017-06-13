GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Bryce Harper.

Look: Bryce Harper and Joey Gallo recreate photo from their shared Little League days

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper and Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo have known each other for a long time.

In fact, the two young players go all the way back to Little League, where they played on the same squad when Gallo was 8 and Harper was 9.

Both players are from the Las Vegas area, and from a young age, they were dominating opponents.

Before the series between the Rangers and Nationals started on Friday, Gallo tweeted out an old picture from he and Harper's Little League days, with Gallo, Harper and their teammates gathered together:

During one of the three games over the weekend, the now-MLB stars inadvertently recreated the picture when Harper reached first base, where Gallo was stationed defensively:

Harper is still wearing a No. 34 jersey, but has switched from the catcher position he played growing up. Gallo traded his No. 24 jersey for No. 13, but the photo is still something the two longtime friends will likely enjoy.

Gallo's Rangers got the best of Harper and the Nationals during the three-game series, winning all three games and now sport a record of 31-32 on the season.

However, the Nationals still have the better overall record despite losing their last four games. They stand at 38-25 at the moment, leading the National League East by 8.5 games over the second-place New York Mets.

Unfortunately for Gallo and Harper, the Rangers and Nationals only play each other every three years (unless they meet in the World Series), so they won't get to battle for bragging rights again for a while.

Washington Nationals v Oakland Athletics

Both Gallo and Harper have been valuable to their teams this year, but Harper is hitting an impressive .319 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI. Gallo has one more homer, with 17, but only has a batting average of .203 and has only driven in 37 runs.

The two Las Vegas superstars would certainly like to face each other in the World Series, but while the Nationals are in playoff position, the Rangers have some work to do. They currently trail the red-hot Houston Astros by 12 games in the AL West race. Houston has an MLB-best 44-21 record, so they may be tough to catch.

However, the Rangers are only 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays for the second wildcard spot in the American League, and only four games behind the Boston Red Sox, who currently hold the top AL wildcard slot.

There's still a lot of baseball left to be played, though, so anything can happen. With the way the Rangers are playing right now, they'll likely be in the playoff chase before all is said and done.

