When you’re talking about some of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, it would be criminal to leave John Cena out of that conversation.

He’s one of the most polarising figures in all of WWE and continues to show that the company needs him, hence him returning on the July 4 episode of SmackDown LIVE.

LEGENDARY CAREER

He doesn’t need to stick around, he has plenty of offers from Hollywood and has carved a big name for himself with the brass.

Once his WWE career comes to an end, he’ll be perfectly fine appearing on the big screen.

However, not everyone can shake that wrestling bug off and Cena seems to be the same as he continues to rack up those incredible accomplishments which has seen him win a plethora of champions – including 16 world titles.

There’s very little he hasn’t done.

He’s agonisingly close to overtaking Ric Flair to hold the highest number of world championships, he’s main evented WrestleMania and plenty of other pay-per-views and he’s been involved in some of the most intriguing storylines and memorable moments in WWE history.

With a resume like that, it’s hard to pick out just one moment as the greatest of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

GREATEST MOMENT?

However, speaking in a recent Facebook Live video it seems as if Cena has been able to narrow it down to just one moment, and it was one that was quite recent.

Plenty of plans were circulating on regarding Cena’s role at WrestleMania 33.

We heard he could be butting heads with Samoa Joe, while the most popular rumour had him go up against The Undertaker but as we know, Roman Reigns got that honour and defeated The Deadman, effectively retiring him.

Cena then went on to team with Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and Maryse – and has explained that his proposal in the middle of the ring after their match is the greatest moment of his career.

He said: “Obviously, getting a chance to ask Nicole’s hand in marriage at WrestleMania.

“Now, normally when everybody’s like what’s your favourite moment of your career, I always say it’s my next one. But, her saying yes, it’s gonna be a tough one to top.”

That was a little hit and miss with fans, as some really enjoyed it and thought it was perfect while others thought it looked a little forced and felt out of place.

Still, who are we to argue with Cena on what his greatest moment is?

What do you think is the greatest moment of John Cena's legendary career? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

