Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal.

Dani Carvajal reacts to Alvaro Morata's potential move to Man Utd

Alvaro Morata's agent today confirmed Real Madrid have received a "very important offer" for the Spaniard, presumably from Manchester United.

A move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer seems to be imminent after a fee in the region of £60 million was agreed between the two clubs.

Morata's social media activity mas made it patently clear he expects to join United, too, having removed 'Real Madrid player' from his Twitter and Instagram bio.

"It's a club with a lot charm - a very interesting option," Morata's agent, Juanma Lopez, said to Calciomercato about the Red Devils.

"I can say that there's a very important offer and the decision now rests with Real. I cannot tell [if an agreement is close]. We'll see.

"I can confirm there had been regular contact [with AC Milan] until a few days ago. Quite simply, Real Madrid considered the offer from the Rossoneri unsatisfactory."

With Morata on the verge of swapping La Liga for the Premier League, a number of his Real teammates have reacted to the speculation.

Sergio Ramos, for example, wants his countryman to stay at the Bernabeu but also be happy, saying: "I have a special affection for him and I always wish him the best."

It's little wonder Ramos will miss Morata following a season where the 24-year-old striker chipped in with some vital goals for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid Celebrate Winning La Liga

Despite starting most La Liga games from the bench, he amassed 15 goals in 14 starts, providing a further four assists.

Dani Carvajal is another who doesn't want to see Morata leave but completely understands the decision, given he would probably do the same in his position.

In an interview with Movistar+ (see below), Carvajal said: "If I put myself in the skin of a player who does not play much and who wants to be at the World Cup, then maybe the option to leave may be the best one.

"Or maybe not, you never know, but I always hope for the best for him."

At the age of 24-years-old, Morata must start pushing on in his career to warrant more minutes and reach his vast potential.

And under Jose Mourinho at United, he can achieve just that.

Topics:
Alvaro Morata
Football
Dani Carvajal
La Liga

