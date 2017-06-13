The Argentina National team appear to be enjoying life under new manager Jorge Sampaoli, as Angel Di Maria scored a rather cheeky goal during the team's second friendly since the new manager came in.

With the sitting fifth in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying following an embarrassing 2-0 loss to Bolivia, the Albiceleste decided to sack former manager Edgardo Bauza and replace him with the former Sevilla manager.

Known for his obsessive formation changes, Sampaoli decided that when Argentina played against Singapore in a friendly today, he would set up the team in a 2-3-5 formation, in hope of producing a dominant display, and it paid off.

Argentina won the game 6-0, with Federico Fazio, Joaquín Correa, Alejandro Gomez, Leandro Paredes, Lucas Alario, and Angel Di Maria all getting on the scoresheet.

This will give the Albiceleste confidence ahead of their next World Cup qualifier at the end of August against Uruguay, in what is a must-win game for them in order to get out of the inter-confederation play-off position in the group and into the automatic qualification spots.

Argentina was always expected to win their friendly against Singapore since they're 155 places ahead of them in the world rankings, but Sampaoli's very attacking 2-3-5 allowed the team to win the game with flair. This was shown in the last goal of the game.

From a throw-in, Argentina brought the ball back to centre field and played it into the box towards Ignacio Fernandez. Fernandez then played it back across the box to Di Maria, who back-heeled the ball into the back of the net.

Sampaoli's 2-3-5 formation demanded dominance from his Argentina squad, and he'll be glad that his team managed to deliver with such flair. This should give the side confidence for their final four games in the World Cup qualifying stages against Uruguay, Venezuela, Peru, and Ecuador.

Di Maria could move on from current club PSG this summer, as Barcelona and Juventus have reported interest in the Argentine despite the fact he had a rather underwhelming season for the French club last campaign.

