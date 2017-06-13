GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Angel Di Maria.

Angel Di Maria scores cheeky back-heel goal for Argentina in friendly

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Argentina National team appear to be enjoying life under new manager Jorge Sampaoli, as Angel Di Maria scored a rather cheeky goal during the team's second friendly since the new manager came in.

With the sitting fifth in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying following an embarrassing 2-0 loss to Bolivia, the Albiceleste decided to sack former manager Edgardo Bauza and replace him with the former Sevilla manager.

Known for his obsessive formation changes, Sampaoli decided that when Argentina played against Singapore in a friendly today, he would set up the team in a 2-3-5 formation, in hope of producing a dominant display, and it paid off.

Article continues below

Argentina won the game 6-0, with Federico Fazio, Joaquín Correa, Alejandro Gomez, Leandro Paredes, Lucas Alario, and Angel Di Maria all getting on the scoresheet.

This will give the Albiceleste confidence ahead of their next World Cup qualifier at the end of August against Uruguay, in what is a must-win game for them in order to get out of the inter-confederation play-off position in the group and into the automatic qualification spots.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

Lyon are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal on one condition [Telegraph]

Lyon are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal on one condition [Telegraph]

Argentina was always expected to win their friendly against Singapore since they're 155 places ahead of them in the world rankings, but Sampaoli's very attacking 2-3-5 allowed the team to win the game with flair. This was shown in the last goal of the game.

From a throw-in, Argentina brought the ball back to centre field and played it into the box towards Ignacio Fernandez. Fernandez then played it back across the box to Di Maria, who back-heeled the ball into the back of the net.

Sampaoli's 2-3-5 formation demanded dominance from his Argentina squad, and he'll be glad that his team managed to deliver with such flair. This should give the side confidence for their final four games in the World Cup qualifying stages against Uruguay, Venezuela, Peru, and Ecuador.

Di Maria could move on from current club PSG this summer, as Barcelona and Juventus have reported interest in the Argentine despite the fact he had a rather underwhelming season for the French club last campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Basel 1893 - UEFA Champions League

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Angel di Maria
Argentina Football
Football
Angel di Maria

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

Lyon are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal on one condition [Telegraph]

Lyon are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal on one condition [Telegraph]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again