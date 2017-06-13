With social media being such a powerful tool now, fans can connect with their favourite WWE superstars like never before.

Some fans want to get their opinions across, others just want to talk wrestling but more often than not, you see users getting brave behind their keyboards when they decide to spew hate for no reason whatsoever.

BRAVE FANS

That’s part and parcel of the job now, they have to deal with that and you don’t have to look any further than guys like Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens as two people that clown those fans that try to spread negativity.

In fact, The Prizefighter is a notorious blocker on Twitter – but not before he’s embarrassed you in front of millions of followers.

However, if there’s one guy who simply cannot escape the hate both inside the arena and on social media, it’s Roman Reigns.

He’s been victim of nuclear heat from fans for a while now, and fans turned that up a notch the night after WrestleMania 33 after he defeated The Undertaker, staying in the middle of the ring as he was drowned out by the boos.

That’s entertaining at times, but on social media there’s a fine line between that and disrespect as some fans believe he only utilises a handful of moves and is repetitive in the ring, while they also dislike the fact that WWE is seemingly shoving him down their throats – but that’s a different story.

One Twitter user found out the hard way not to act tough on social media when he decided to talk up his position in the business.

REIGNS RESPONDS

His biography stated he’s a future professional wrestler and decided to give his verdict on Reigns.

During a conversation with another fan, he tweeted: “I wrestle and I say he sucks. A 30 minute match and he’ll use maybe 4 actual wrestling moves. Otherwise it’s ‘Roman strong *bangs chest.*’”

He then followed it up with another response to a fan, posting: “Lol ok sweetie..here’s a tip. Some of us don’t like @WWE or their bs politics. We’re happier where we’re at.”

Unfortunately for him, The Big Dog caught wind of what he was saying and decided to shut him down in the most savage way possible.

Reigns responded: “Let ME give you a tip amateur. @WWE is the top of the mountain in pro wrestling. A view you’ll never deserve or get to enjoy. #Facts.”

Ouch. You can imagine what the reaction was like too.

No amount of explaining himself or backtracking was going to save him from that, and that’ll be a lesson to him – never call out Reigns and his wrestling abilities on social media.

What do you make of Roman Reigns shutting down the hater on social media? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

