Roberto Carlos wore a camera during Real Madrid Legends match

Real Madrid fans have been well and truly spoilt by their club this season.

Not only did Los Blancos win La Liga for the first time since 2012, but they also became the first team to successfully retain the European Cup in its current format.

Zinedine Zidane’s side breezed to their 12th Champions League title with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff earlier this month.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Madrid also organised for some of the club’s legendary players to take part in a special exhibition match for charity last weekend.

The likes of Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Raul and Fernando Morientes were part of a Real Madrid Legends side and they took on a team of AS Roma Legends at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid’s former players recorded a 4-0 victory over their opponents, with Morientes notching a brace and Edwin Congo and Figo netting the other two goals.

The best goal of the game was Figo’s magnificent free-kick.

If you haven’t seen it yet, then wait a second because you can view it from Roberto Carlos’s angle on the pitch.

Roberto Carlos wore a camera during the match

That’s right: Carlos wore a camera during the match and it provides a unique insight into what it’s like to play in front of thousands of supporters at one of the world’s most famous stadiums.

One of the first things you’ll notice is just how jovial Carlos is on the pitch. He was loving life on Sunday.

The South American can be heard laughing and joking with his fellow teammates and even his opponents prior to kick-off.

His laugh, by the way, is very infectious!

Carlos films the walk from the dressing room to the pitch and the noise when they emerge from the tunnel is deafening.

We then see the game played through the Brazilian full-back’s eyes and he continues to laugh and joke with his teammates - even, on one occasion, before taking a free-kick (2.18 in the video).

He also laughs when Figo scores his free-kick (3.28 in the video).

Figo points to Carlos after scoring, as if sending a message: ‘I should have taken the first one!’.

You can watch the incredible footage in full here…

