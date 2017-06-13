Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant.

The most impressive numbers from Kevin Durant's amazing NBA Finals MVP performance

When the final buzzer sounded in Game 5 of this year's NBA Finals, there was no more drama left to witness. The Golden State Warriors clinched their second title in three years, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There was no debate when it came to naming an MVP for the series, as Kevin Durant put his stamp on the Finals from Game 1, scoring at least 30 points in every game and finishing the title round averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per night.

Therefore, it was no surprise that he was named the unanimous MVP of this year's NBA Finals, as the only other real option would have been LeBron James, who despite playing on the losing team, averaged a triple-double for the series.

But those simple statistics don't tell the full story of Durant's dominance, as he didn't accomplish his gaudy numbers in a way that saw him dominate possession of the ball.

In fact, it was quite the opposite, as Durant had one of the most efficient series the NBA has ever seen. Here are the three most impressive numbers from Durant's Finals MVP stretch.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

All-around greatness

During the playoffs, Durant put up a near 50/50/90 performance, shooting 55.6 percent from the field, 47.4 percent from three-point range and 92.7 percent from the free-throw line.

If not for his 2-for-9 performance from beyond the arc in the Warriors' Game 4 loss, Durant would have easily reached the 50/50/90 plateau that signifies an incredible shooting performance.

No matter where Durant was on the court this series, he was a threat to score. That sort of dominance is tough for a team to handle defensively, and the Cavaliers certainly struggled to match up with the talented all-around scorer.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Truly the MVP

Durant's true shooting percentage was 68.3 percent during the Finals. True shooting percentage is calculated by taking into account the efficiency of a player's three-point, two-point and free-throw shooting percentages.

Durant's 68.3 percent rating topped any of LeBron James's postseason marks. In LeBron's three Finals victories, his highest true shooting percentage was 58.5 percent.

Considering Durant brought the ball up the floor fewer times than James did and got fewer touches, he clearly made the most of every opportunity he got, whether the Cavs were playing tight defense on him or not.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

A real winner

When it came to win shares this postseason, Durant was responsible for 3.1 of the Warriors' 16 victories by himself. However, that pales in comparison to LeBron's total of 4.2 win shares.

But, when you consider the fact that the Warriors blew out most of their Western Conference foes, it makes more sense to look at the win-shares-per-48-minutes stat, where Durant holds a slight edge over James.

Durant was responsible for .281 Golden State wins per 48 minutes of court time, while James "only" contributed .273 wins per 48 minutes.

On a team that also features Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, contributing in such a big way for an entire postseason like Durant did was impressive. All those other players got plenty of opportunities to have the ball as well, but Durant made use of his possessions at a historic rate to lead the Warriors to one of the most dominant title runs in NBA history.

