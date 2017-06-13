GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Kevin De Bruyne.

Video: Kevin De Bruyne takes a Rabona to the face

Football News
24/7

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne was a key component in the midfield for the Citizens all season long but during the team's post-season training camp in Abu Dhabi, the Belgian showed the world that he's not as effective between the sticks.

In the 2016/17 Premier League season, De Bruyne was one of the best midfielders in the league, showing his dominance of the field each and every week helping City to a third place finish in the table, scoring six goals with a league-high of 18 assists.

He's one of the most complete midfielders in Europe right now, as he has the ability to play out wide, as well as a number 10, and as a deep-lying playmaker. From time to time, he's played in the forward position as well for his club.

The 25-year-old was part of his team's post-season training camp in Abu Dhabi where he clearly demonstrated why he should never be a goalkeeper, and should always stick to playing outfield.

De Bruyne took part in a penalty shootout with his teammates Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Willy Caballero and YouTubers ChrisMD and Miniminter.

A penalty shootout which didn't end well for De Bruyne at all.

The Belgian was put in goal for his team of ChrisMD and Sterling against Miniminter, Sane, and Caballero. What made matters worse was what followed, as when Miniminter took his penalty, he performed an outrageous rabona kick, which caught the post and hit De Bruyne square in the face.

As you can see in the video further down, immediately following the ball hitting the midfielder in the face, ChrisMD, Miniminter, Sterling, and Sane can be seen laughing and rolling around on the floor while Caballero goes over to De Bruyne to see if he is alright.

To add insult to injury, the ball still went in the goal, so even the blow to the face didn't have any sort of payoff for the midfielder. He'll probably never go in goal again, no matter the occasion because of this painful experience.

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Vincent Kompany
Football
Kevin De Bruyne
David Silva

