Even before he fought Wladimir Klitschko in April, Anthony Joshua was the most must-see fighter on the planet because of the aura he has about him.

Outside of the ring, he’s cool, calm and as respectful as they come. But when he laces up the gloves and steps into the ring, he’s a completely different animal.

THE FUTURE

So, it comes as no surprise that Showtime officials want AJ to go to the United States and fight there, and the options are endless.

Following his emphatic 11th round victory over Dr. Steelhammer inside of a packed out Wembley Stadium in London, Joshua is now in the elite bracket with fans wondering what could be in store for him next.

The most likely option will see Joshua meet the Ukrainian again in a rematch, with several cities across the globe throwing their names into the hat as potential venues, while Kubrat Pulev remains a mandatory and it seems like it’s only a matter of time before they cross paths.

Then you have Deontay Wilder who is keen on unifying the division and has called out Joshua on numerous occasions, and you’d imagine that would be the perfect fight for the Englishman to make his debut in the United States.

You can’t forget Joseph Parker either, who many think is the weaker world champion with The Bronze Bomber also keeping an eye on him.

WHO'S NEXT?

However, if there’s one fight that fans in the UK want to watch, it’s Joshua fighting Tyson Fury.

Fury hasn’t competed since he defeated Klitschko in Germany, but is still hoping to regain his boxing license by the end of the year in the hope of securing a massive British clash.

It seems like that fight has a huge backer too, as Mike Tyson recently told BBC Sport that Joshua vs. Fury is the one heavyweight fight he wants to see next.

According to Boxing Scene, Iron Mike claimed: “That’s one fight I’d like to see.

“Some people might think Tyson Fury is a joke, but he really knows how to fight.

“He puts it together really well and Klitschko couldn’t land a punch on him [during their 2015 bout] so let’s see if Joshua can land a big punch.”

Fury has been calling his British rival out long before he even defeated Klitschko, while Joshua didn’t waste any time on the microphone after his big win to call out Fury after their war of words on Twitter.

Fury didn’t lose his championship titles and Tyson wants to watch this fight too, so Eddie Hearn needs to get to work.

