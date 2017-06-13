Although WWE fans were ecstatic when they found out Kurt Angle was coming home, there was still a small part of them that was upset at the fact that it wouldn’t be an in-ring role.

Obviously, WWE might have had plans for him to compete if he could pass the physical tests, and having him appear on a weekly basis as the general manager of Monday Night RAW is certainly the next best thing.

STORYLINE

However, a couple of weeks ago, we finally saw the beginning of Angle’s first storyline back in the WWE and it certainly has fans guessing as to what could be coming next.

RAW commentator Corey Graves apparently has some dirt on the Olympic gold medallist, something he admits could ‘ruin him’ if it gets out – this is WWE, of course it’ll get out – and he’s remained visibly agitated since.

It didn’t take long for fans to guess that this is the way WWE will eventually reintroduce Stephanie McMahon to television, as the RAW commissioner hasn’t been since taking a table bump at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

It seems like this is definitely the case, with WWE bringing her back to ignite another power struggle and now Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed that this storyline is expected to conclude in an incredible way.

RETURN MATCH

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claims this is going to lead to an eventual match between Angle and Triple H.

Meltzer didn’t reveal how it will go down exactly, with some speculating that they could revisit the early 2000’s love triangle storyline which didn’t get a conclusive finish, and it seems plausible considering there’s ‘dirt’ on him and could eventually ruin him.

Meltzer also didn’t mention when the match will be taking place, only that it will definitely be happening.

Considering this is a massive deal as it’s Angle’s return match in WWE, you’d have to assume that it’s going to be a massive occasion, which means it can’t and shouldn’t take place at any ordinary event.

SummerSlam, Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania are the only events worthy of having such a match, years after they last faced off.

SummerSlam would be an ideal platform should they decide to fast track it, as WWE tends to make it a huge deal now.

On the other hand, WWE could opt to stretch it for quite some time and have it at WrestleMania 34 instead, as The Game always has a marquee match at the Grandest Stage of Them All and they don't get much bigger than Angle's return match.

Wherever it takes place, it might be time to get excited as it sounds like we’re finally getting Angle back inside of a ring.

Oh, it’s true.

When do you think WWE will book Kurt Angle vs. Triple H?

