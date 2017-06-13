Kylian Mbappe wasn’t even a household name in his own home this time last year.

Now he’s European football’s most sought-after forward.

The 18-year-old has excelled for AS Monaco this season, scoring a magnificent 26 goals in 44 appearances, while also lighting up the Champions League.

Many of the continent’s top clubs are trying to sign him in time for the 2017-18 campaign, but Monaco won’t sell the live-wire forward unless they receive an astronomical transfer fee that demolishes the existing world record.

Even then, it still might not be enough. Paul Pogba is currently the world’s most expensive player at £89.3 million. His compatriot, Mbappe, was recently the subject of a £103 million offer from Real Madrid, according to the Telegraph. Monaco turned it down.

Monaco want Mbappe to stay for one more season

“The plan is to do everything to prolong him (Mbappe) and to do everything that he stays a minimum one more year with us,” Monaco vice-president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev revealed last month.

Asked if Monaco will turn down bids for Mbappe, Vasilyev added: “We will, although that will depend, of course, also on the player. We will make an offer to prolong his contract and hopefully he will accept and stay with us. I think in the month of June, before the season starts.”

Mbappe is wanted by most of Europe's top clubs

However, Monaco’s chances of keeping Mbappe will be severely dented if the player decides he wants to move on this summer.

He wouldn’t be short of potential suitors if he did opt to quit the Stade Louis II.

As well as Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have all been linked with the teenager over recent weeks and months.

The odds suggest Mbappe will join Madrid if he doesn’t end up staying at Monaco.

Arsenal are the second favourites to land the Frenchman, followed by Liverpool, PSG, Man City, Man United and Chelsea.

Has Gary Lineker revealed Mbappe's next destination?

But has Gary Lineker revealed Mbappe’s next destination on Twitter?

The Match of the Day host responded to a BBC 5 live Sport tweet asking where Mbappe will be playing his football next season - and here’s how the former England international responded…

