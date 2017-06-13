The chance of many Chelsea players wanting to link up with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United should, in theory, be quite slim.

Few will need reminding of how the Portuguese's reign at Stamford Bridge ended.

Shortly before his dismissal in December 2015, the Special One insisted he had been "betrayed" by his players after a defeat to Leicester City.

Perhaps he had a point. The likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa saw their form completely go out the window and the Blues were teetering dangerously above the relegation zone at the point of his departure.

Fast forward 18 months, and Antonio Conte's side are champions, while United could manage no better than a sixth-placed finish.

However, it appears Mourinho still has an affection for some of his old players.

Nemanja Matic has been heavily linked a move to Old Trafford and that speculation is only going to increase if Chelsea go ahead with the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko as expected.

Although Matic has had an inconsistent couple of seasons at Chelsea, he is still highly-rated and it looked as if United were not the only club keen to take advantage of his uncertain situation in west London.

A big boost for United

Goal report that the Serbia international was also being monitored by Juventus, though it's understood that the Bianconeri have now switched their attention to Sevilla's Steven N’Zonzi because they think there is more likelihood of that deal happening.

So, that should mean it's advantage United.

Matic hasn't always had the easiest of relationships with Mourinho. In one of his final games as Chelsea manager, he left Matic embarrassed by substituting him in the 73rd minute having only brought him on in the 46th against Southampton.

Presumably, that would all be forgotten about if they were to reunite in the north-west.

The United boss is unlikely to need both the 28-year-old and one of his other key targets, Fabinho, and that means he may cool his pursuit of the Monaco midfielder.

It would certainly be interesting to see how Matic would fit in at United, with Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera set to occupy starting berths next term.

