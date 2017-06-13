Anthony Joshua is the man to beat in heavyweight boxing right now.

The IBF and WBA world champion is expected to fight again before the end of the year, and there are a host of opponents queuing up to fight him.

A rematch with Wladimir Klitschko remains on the cards, though it remains to be seen whether the 41-year-old will want to go through it all again.

Deontay Wilder is another option. That bout would represent a chance for Joshua to add the WBC title to his collection, and the American has already been making noises to suggest he would welcome the challenge.

However, Joshua is well aware that if there's one thing the fans would like to see, it's the prospect of him facing Tyson Fury in an all-British fight.

Of course, Fury's ongoing disciplinary problems are a major obstacle.

The former champ still doesn't have a license after being stripped of it last year amid allegations of drug use.

That doesn't seem to have dampened the public appetite to see him fight Joshua, and AJ has done all he can by calling him out on Sky Sports.

JOSHUA'S MESSAGE

"I listen to what people want," he said.

"Tyson makes a lot of noise and he's made it clear that he wants to fight me.

"Now, I'm in a position that I can say: 'Tyson when you're back, I'm interested, so let's live up to what people want to see us do'. That's why he's top of my list.

"In the UK, Tyson Fury. Internationally, my pick would be [Deontay] Wilder. I've built a relationship with the United States."

FURY HAS RESPONDED

Fury was never going to keep quiet after being called out by his potential opponent.

Here's what he had to say:

The 28-year-old is already looking fitter and more likely to step into the ring than he was a few months ago.

There are several hurdles that need to be overcome if he really is to meet Joshua, but it's clear that both men are keen to make it happen.

Who would win Fury vs Joshua? Have your say in the comments.

