GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury - and Fury responds

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua is the man to beat in heavyweight boxing right now.

The IBF and WBA world champion is expected to fight again before the end of the year, and there are a host of opponents queuing up to fight him.

A rematch with Wladimir Klitschko remains on the cards, though it remains to be seen whether the 41-year-old will want to go through it all again.

Article continues below

Deontay Wilder is another option. That bout would represent a chance for Joshua to add the WBC title to his collection, and the American has already been making noises to suggest he would welcome the challenge.

However, Joshua is well aware that if there's one thing the fans would like to see, it's the prospect of him facing Tyson Fury in an all-British fight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Clattenburg's hair since leaving the PL

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Clattenburg's hair since leaving the PL

Of course, Fury's ongoing disciplinary problems are a major obstacle.

The former champ still doesn't have a license after being stripped of it last year amid allegations of drug use.

That doesn't seem to have dampened the public appetite to see him fight Joshua, and AJ has done all he can by calling him out on Sky Sports.

JOSHUA'S MESSAGE

"I listen to what people want," he said.

"Tyson makes a lot of noise and he's made it clear that he wants to fight me.

Boxing at The O2 Arena

"Now, I'm in a position that I can say: 'Tyson when you're back, I'm interested, so let's live up to what people want to see us do'. That's why he's top of my list.

"In the UK, Tyson Fury. Internationally, my pick would be [Deontay] Wilder. I've built a relationship with the United States."

FURY HAS RESPONDED

Fury was never going to keep quiet after being called out by his potential opponent.

Here's what he had to say:

The 28-year-old is already looking fitter and more likely to step into the ring than he was a few months ago.

There are several hurdles that need to be overcome if he really is to meet Joshua, but it's clear that both men are keen to make it happen.

Who would win Fury vs Joshua? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Muhammad Ali
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Clattenburg's hair since leaving the PL

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Clattenburg's hair since leaving the PL

Chelsea identify £45m star to replace Real Madrid target Eden Hazard [Sun]

Chelsea identify £45m star to replace Real Madrid target Eden Hazard [Sun]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again