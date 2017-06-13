The Golden State Warriors are the 2017 NBA champions, discarding LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a lopsided championship series.

Kevin Durant looked like the best player in the series, while Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors' machine handled business in convincing fashion as a whole. Golden State was, in fact, golden and the Cavaliers couldn't stop what seemed inevitable since Durant's summer decision.

The Warriors get to soak in the glory of being champions all over again, something they enjoyed in 2015 as they completed their rise to the top. A second time around, with no reason to believe the good times are coming to an end, should make the celebration even sweeter.

But what's a championship without the hardware that goes with it? Sure, the Larry O'Brien and Bill Russell trophies are nice, but what about something a bit more flashy? Something unique that makes one very clear statement: The champ is here.

Thanks to the WWE's tradition of handing out title belts to pro sports champions, the Warriors will have just that. Triple H jumped on Twitter to share the custom Warriors title belt with the world on social media, and it looks oh so sweet:

Surely the Warriors are going to have to go through a Royal Rumble of their own to decide who gets to wear the strap first because that custom belt is awesome. As it stands, Durant has to be the favorite after also winning Finals MVP.

Curry is still considered the center of all things Warriors, though, so it'd make some sense if he's the first to grab the belt on the squad. Klay Thompson should probably skip out on all things belt related and track down the toaster that changed it all for the Warriors:

But who are we kidding, clearly the one who this belt fits best with is Draymond. He'd be the perfect heel and has some serious natural talent on the microphone. He'd shoot on anybody in the NBA and walk away having buried them.

Green's larger than life personality, massive frame and lack of filter would make him a great fit in the WWE universe, on par with New England Patriots' tight end Rob Gronkowski, who's made his presence felt by showing up with Mojo Rawley around WrestleMania 33.

Now all we need is Draymond to pop up on Monday Night RAW to cut a scathing promo against LeBron while he has the title over his shoulder. Can you say ratings monster?