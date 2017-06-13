GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Paul Pogba shows Eric Dier who's boss during France v England

Tonight’s international clash between France and England is only a friendly, but you can bet your bottom dollar that Paul Pogba would have been desperate to impress.

The French midfielder has received more than his fair share of criticism from English football fans following his world-record transfer to Manchester United from Juventus last summer.

Big things were expected of Pogba following his return to the Premier League, but the 24-year-old experienced a mixed 2016-17 campaign, full of ups and downs.

He ended the season very strongly, however, playing a starring role in United’s Europa League final victory over Ajax last month.

We’ve seen enough this season to suggest Pogba will eventually justify that astronomical £89.3 million transfer fee.

Pogba shone during the first half of tonight’s friendly at the Stade de France in Paris.

Sweden v France - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Video: Pogba's beautiful first touch v England

England took the lead in the ninth minute through Harry Kane, but it was Pogba who produced arguably the best moment of the half: a Ronaldinho-esque first touch from a ball that seemed to stay in the air for about five minutes.

Pogba’s touch was absolutely outrageous - and you can watch it here…

Video: Pogba owns Eric Dier

As this video shows, Pogba enjoyed himself during the opening 45 minutes.

However, Eric Dier probably won't want to watch this back...

Reaction on Twitter

Here's how Twitter reacted...

Samuel Umtiti equalised for Les Bleus in the 22nd minute, while Ousmane Dembele put France ahead just before half-time.

It could get messy for England.

Football
Paul Pogba

