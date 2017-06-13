GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Paul Pogba destroys Gary Cahill during France v England with incredible skill

Paul Pogba is at his brilliant best whenever he’s playing with a smile on his face - and the Manchester United star certainly enjoyed himself while against England in Paris this evening.

The 24-year-old France international has endured a long - and sometimes frustrating - 2016-17 campaign, but he looked fresh and sharp against the Three Lions.

It seemed that Pogba, the world’s most expensive footballer, was doubly keen to impress tonight because he was playing against England - and he didn’t disappoint.

Pogba produced some superb moments of class in the first half, including a glorious first touch and a sweet turn on Eric Dier. You can watch both of those moments HERE.

However, easily the best moment of the match came midway through the second half, when he humiliated Chelsea’s Gary Cahill with a brilliant piece of skill.

Watch: Pogba ends Cahill’s England career

Pogba stood up Cahill before taking a couple of quick touches, knocking the ball around the centre-back before crossing the ball into the box.

Cahill, in a desperate attempt to make amends, grabbed Pogba around his midriff.

Pogba went to ground and felt he should have been awarded a penalty. He may have had a point…

Reaction to Pogba destroying Cahill

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Pogba’s moment of magic…

England lost to 10-man France

England lost the match 3-2, despite the fact France had been reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Raphael Varane was sent off following a decision by the Video Assistant Referee.

Les Bleus went into half-time 2-1 up after goals from Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe had cancelled out Harry Kane’s earlier opener.

FBL-WC 2018-FRA-ENG-FRIENDLY

Kane doubled his tally from the penalty spot following Varane’s sending off but Ousmane Dembele won it for the impressive hosts with a well-taken goal in the closing stages.

