Raphael Varane has every right to feel aggrieved after his red card against England.

With France leading 2-1, the Real Madrid defender was judged to have tripped Dele Alli and the referee quickly pointed to the spot.

Harry Kane took the penalty and slotted the ball neatly down the middle to evade Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris.

However, the big talking point was still to come.

It seems as if any chance to use the video assistant referee (VAR) is going to be taken right now, and the contentious system certainly didn't cover itself in glory on this occasion.

The major problem with the replays is that although it gives another official the chance to reverse the original decision, it's still all about interpretation.

Having consulted with the VAR, the referee on the pitch upgraded Raphael Varane's yellow card to a red - for absolutely no obvious reason at all, it has to be said.

Another contentious decision

Check out the incident below:

If there was ever a time for this to happen, Varane will no doubt be grateful it came in a friendly of relatively little significance.

Admittedly, he did take Alli out and didn't appear to make any proper attempt to win the ball. Even so, a red card seemed very harsh.

Twitter certainly thought so:

All the same, this is likely to reopen the debate on video replays. It's become increasingly clear that in cases like this where it can still be a case of human error, that VAR isn't going to take controversy out of the game completely.

The incident wasn't to prove too disastrous for Les Blues, as Ousmane Dembele scored the winner in the 78th minute to make it 3-2.

