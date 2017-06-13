Wayne Rooney has been one of Manchester United's great servants of the 21st century, but his time at Old Trafford looks to be up.

The club captain has found himself increasingly sidelined by Jose Mourinho this season and has looked visibly unfit when he has featured.

The last few months have been particularly difficult for the 31-year-old.

Article continues below

Now in the international wilderness after being left out of Gareth Southgate's most recent squad, the England attacker is facing an uncertain future.

By 'uncertain', of course, we mean that nothing has officially been announced yet.

Article continues below

The outlook is pretty bleak if he does want to stay at United.

Having made just 15 Premier League starts, it's clear that his prestige is no longer enough to justify a regular place in the first XI.

The Red Devils may therefore agree to let him go for a nominal fee as recognition of all that he has achieved at the club and so that he can continue his playing career elsewhere.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a big indication that that is indeed what will happen.

Is this a hint about Rooney's future?

United appear to have removed his picture from the cover photo of their official Facebook page.

Now only Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, and Jesse Lingard remain.

Take a look:

The last few games of the campaign certainly had the feel of a farewell.

Rooney made a cameo appearance in the Europa League final and may well have played his last game at Old Trafford in Michael Carrick's recent testimonial.

Just a few weeks ago, he admitted he had "more or less" decided his future.

Rooney's decision

"I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I'll decide," he said, per Sky Sports.

"I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that's what I'll do.

"I'll do that the next few weeks with my family while I'm away and, honestly, as soon as I know what's going on then, I'm sure you [will know]."

It seems unlikely that the photo would have been changed without the legendary striker's knowledge.

If Rooney's future wasn't already sorted once and for all, then United's social media activity would suggest that a decision has finally now been made.

Where should Rooney go next? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms