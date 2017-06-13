Scott Hall is in amazing shape after turning his life around

Scott Hall is one of the most infamous professional wrestlers of all-time, almost equally for what he's done both in and out of the ring.

Hall's career took off in the WWE, becoming one of the promotion's top draws as "The Bad Guy" Razor Ramon in the early-to-mid 90's. Eventually, though, big money came calling and he jumped ship to WCW. It's history from there.

Hall became one of the founding members of nWo, arguably the most recognizable stable in wrestling history. As time went on, though, his career took a turn for the worst while all of the traveling and injuries took a toll on him.

Hall's incredibly promising career as a main event talent was constantly hindered by his addiction problems, something he's openly discussed in the years since his active wrestling career came to an end. Now 58, he's been working on turning things around for years.

Scott's life seemed to hit a breaking point around 2011, with several incidents of him making appearances at independent wrestling events while inebriated bringing things to a head. Ultimately, it would be Diamond Dallas Page who helped bring Hall back from a very dark place.

Fast forward to today, years after DDP took his former WCW colleague under his wing, and Hall is looking ripped as he closes in on the big 6-0. Hall posted this photo on Twitter recently, showing that he's as fit as he has been in years now that he's living cleaner:

Now that's much more like the Hall - or to many a WWE fan Razor - we know and love. It truly is a remarkable turnaround for Hall, who's gone through hip replacement surgery and more since being reunited with DDP.

Page, of course, deserves a huge round of applause for helping Hall turn a new page on his life. DDP has transitioned from being a professional wrestler to a fitness instructor, using his DDP's Yoga program to help transform lives and bodies.

Clearly it was instrumental in Hall steering his life in a better direction, and Page is very proud of what Scott's accomplished since being on the brink of self destruction just a few years ago:

Hall is one of wrestling's most beloved entertainers, bringing an edginess on-screen that dripped with charisma. He's arguably the greatest wrestler to ever walk through WWE's doors that never held the WWE championship.

Still, he had one of the most iconic matches in wrestling history when he battled with Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 10. He'll go down in history for that match alone, with an entire body of work with the nWo and WCW to go with it.

