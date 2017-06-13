GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Razor Ramon.

Scott Hall is in amazing shape after turning his life around

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Scott Hall is one of the most infamous professional wrestlers of all-time, almost equally for what he's done both in and out of the ring. 

Hall's career took off in the WWE, becoming one of the promotion's top draws as "The Bad Guy" Razor Ramon in the early-to-mid 90's. Eventually, though, big money came calling and he jumped ship to WCW. It's history from there.

Hall became one of the founding members of nWo, arguably the most recognizable stable in wrestling history. As time went on, though, his career took a turn for the worst while all of the traveling and injuries took a toll on him. 

Article continues below

Hall's incredibly promising career as a main event talent was constantly hindered by his addiction problems, something he's openly discussed in the years since his active wrestling career came to an end. Now 58, he's been working on turning things around for years. 

Scott's life seemed to hit a breaking point around 2011, with several incidents of him making appearances at independent wrestling events while inebriated bringing things to a head. Ultimately, it would be Diamond Dallas Page who helped bring Hall back from a very dark place. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Clattenburg's hair since leaving the PL

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Clattenburg's hair since leaving the PL

Fast forward to today, years after DDP took his former WCW colleague under his wing, and Hall is looking ripped as he closes in on the big 6-0. Hall posted this photo on Twitter recently, showing that he's as fit as he has been in years now that he's living cleaner:

Now that's much more like the Hall - or to many a WWE fan Razor - we know and love. It truly is a remarkable turnaround for Hall, who's gone through hip replacement surgery and more since being reunited with DDP.

Page, of course, deserves a huge round of applause for helping Hall turn a new page on his life. DDP has transitioned from being a professional wrestler to a fitness instructor, using his DDP's Yoga program to help transform lives and bodies. 

Clearly it was instrumental in Hall steering his life in a better direction, and Page is very proud of what Scott's accomplished since being on the brink of self destruction just a few years ago:

Hall is one of wrestling's most beloved entertainers, bringing an edginess on-screen that dripped with charisma. He's arguably the greatest wrestler to ever walk through WWE's doors that never held the WWE championship. 

Still, he had one of the most iconic matches in wrestling history when he battled with Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 10. He'll go down in history for that match alone, with an entire body of work with the nWo and WCW to go with it. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Vince McMahon
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

The real reason WWE advertised John Cena as a free agent on RAW

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Clattenburg's hair since leaving the PL

Twitter can't believe what's happened to Clattenburg's hair since leaving the PL

Wojciech Szczesny’s tweets about David de Gea from 2011 now look incredible

Wojciech Szczesny’s tweets about David de Gea from 2011 now look incredible

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again