Ronda Rousey leaves behind hints that more WWE could be in her future

The WWE is the perfect home for larger-than-life personalities with actual fighting talent, something the promotion has taken advantage of time and time again in the past. 

Crossover stars from other sports have been born by Vince McMahon, some even staying long-term after what seemed like a one-time thing. Kurt Angle and Mark Henry are just two examples of athletic phenomenons becoming full-time WWE superstars. 

Perhaps that's why Ronda Rousey's name has been linked to the WWE for years, especially once she made an appearance at WrestleMania 31. Some Internet detective work uncovered a few hints that Rousey could be coming back for more. 

Rousey followed a host of wrestling accounts recently, as reported by Sportskeeda, including the official WWE account, the Bella Twins, Naomi, Natalya and AJ Lee. That's a host of former and current female superstars on the WWE roster, seemingly out of nowhere. 

This could all mean nothing, but with no UFC return in sight, it could also make some sense for Rousey to take her talents somewhere else where she can use the skill and credibility she has as an MMA legend. 

She's also an avid professional wrestling fan and one of the biggest draws in entertainment, and if Rousey is looking for her next career move, there's potential for a ton of money to be made for both sides. It'd clearly be a mutually beneficial arrangement. 

To throw some gasoline on the rumor sparkle, Natalya recently told Sports Illustrated she'd love to be Rousey's first WWE opponent, and Paul Heyman said he would happily extend the opportunity for her to become a  "Paul Heyman girl," like so many of the talents he's called "Paul Heyman guys."

Perhaps no Heyman guy is more relevant to this conversation than Brock Lesnar, who made success for himself in the WWE before turning to the UFC to become a true combat sports champion. He eventually returned to the WWE and remains as one of professional wrestling's biggest draws. 

Lesnar's blueprint could actually be perfect for Rousey, in fact. She doesn't need to build fighting credibility or name recognition and could be a part-time draw that fits her high-profile schedule. 

Even if it's for a one-off angle, Rousey would definitely raise fan interest across the board for the WWE. She'd be a huge addition for the women's division and could help create the next memorable crossover-sport moment that the WWE loves to surprise fans with. 

