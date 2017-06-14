GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

France came from behind to defeat England .

Twitter destroyed one England player during France defeat

England will be thankful that there was nothing riding on their trip to France on Tuesday night.

Harry Kane's early goal gave the Three Lions some initial hope of a surprise win, but Les Blues hit back to triumph 3-2.

That was despite Raphael Varane's sending off following a controversial decision by the video assistant referee.

Gareth Southgate will no doubt be looking for the positives.

Kane continued his brilliant run of form to find the back of the net twice, and it's a big plus that the temporary captaincy isn't affecting the Tottenham striker's game.

Raheem Sterling looked lively and pulled off a lovely bit of skill in the build-up to the opening goal.

So, while it might not have been the result he wanted, Southgate will have learned a lot about some of his players.

Then there was the matter of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Arsenal midfielder will have gone into the game full of confidence after his goal against Scotland, but this was not one of his finer performances.

Simply put, the 23-year-old showed exactly why he never plays in central midfield, nor should he ever be put there again.

The Ox struggled 

Metro have quoted a stat from Opta that just sums up how his evening went.

France v England - International Friendly

Oxlade-Chamberlain had by far the lowest passing accuracy rate on the pitch with 61.6%. To put that in perspective, goalkeeper Tom Heaton was better at 61.9%.

Stats aren't always reflective of reality, but plenty of fans on Twitter seemed to agree that Oxlade-Chamberlain had put in a horror show.

International friendlies are all about experimenting, so it has to be assumed that this was one experiment that won't be repeated again.

Central midfield is a problem 

Southgate has admitted his concerns about the central midfield.

France v England - International Friendly

After the 2-2 draw with Scotland, which saw him pair Jake Livermore with Eric Dier, he was quoted via the Telegraph:

“We’ve obviously gone into this [Scotland] game without Jack (Wilshere), Henderson, Drinkwater, Delph if you are looking at English players playing.

“There’s no-one else. You are talking about Carrick and Barry so that is the concern in terms of numbers of players and that is part of the challenge. In terms of the task that we have got, that bit can’t be underestimated."

It's fair to say last night's game won't have allayed his worries.

Who should Southgate play in central midfield? Have your say in the comments. 

