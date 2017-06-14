Kylian Mbappe is a genuine superstar in the making.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season with AS Monaco, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, and made his fourth international appearance for France against England on Tuesday night.

Numerous young forwards have been tipped to become ‘the next Thierry Henry’ over recent years - but the similarities between Mbappe and the retired French striker are stark.

Like Henry, Mbappe is lightning-quick, intelligent, skillful and possesses a cold eye for goal.

Give him an opportunity to score and, more often than not, he’ll punish you.

Mbappe, rather uncharacteristically, allowed England off the hook on a couple of occasions at the Stade de France.

The teenager certainly should have notched his first international goal in the 70th minute of the match after turning John Stones inside the penalty area. His shot beat England’s substitute goalkeeper Jack Butland, but the ball cannoned back of the crossbar.

Despite that, Mbappe had still impressed yet again. It’s not difficult to understand why he’s currently the world’s most sought-after forward.

Rio Ferdinand sums up what we're all thinking about Mbappe

On Twitter, meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand summed perfectly summed up the most incredible thing about Mbappe using three words and five emojis.

The former Manchester United and England star tweeted: “Mbappe is 18 😂😂😂😂😂“

Mbappe's talent is scary

Indeed, it is frightening to think how good Mbappe could become.

No wonder Monaco recently rejected a £103 million offer from Real Madrid for their young prodigy.

Mbappe: Madrid have been trying to sign me since I was 14

On the subject of Madrid, who remain keen to sign Mbappe ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, the player himself revealed after the match that the Spanish giants have been chasing his signature for four years now.

“Real Madrid?” Mbappe was quoted as saying by Goal on Tuesday night. “They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14.”

He added: "We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen.

“We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I'm under contract with a club, I'm not free. We'll see what's happening.”

Mbappe to become the first £100m player?

Regardless of whether he ends up at Madrid or elsewhere, it’s now very likely that Mbappe will eventually become the first £100 million footballer in history.

No pressure, kid.

