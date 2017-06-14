GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ousmane Dembele .

Ousmane Dembele shows off incredible pace against Kyle Walker

Football News
The future of French football looks very bright indeed.

England will have been under no illusions about the difficulty of the task ahead of them when they travelled to the Stade de France, albeit for an international friendly.

As predicted, Les Bleus made things difficult for Gareth Southgate's men and came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory.

Although this wasn't a competitive game, it was always going to attract plenty of interest because of some of the players on show.

Anyone remotely following the transfer window will have been keeping an eye on Kylian Mbappe. The Monaco striker didn't make it onto the scoresheet, but he conjured up a few moments of magic nonetheless.

Equally impressive was Ousmane Dembele. The Borussia Dortmund starlet has been on the radar a little while longer than Mbappe, so perhaps we should no longer be surprised by his talent.

The 20-year-old had a big hand in France's second goal, picking the ball up after it rebounded off Gary Cahill. He then beat John Stones to set up Djibril Sidibe.

Dembele ultimately capped a fine performance with the winning goal, which you can see below:

The Borussia Dortmund attacker has a great finish on him, but that wasn't the only attribute on display.

Incredible pace 

Earlier in the second half, he started a counter-attack almost singlehandedly, showing off his blistering pace as he raced Kyle Walker down the wing.

Check it out:

There are few players around who can outrun Walker.

Admittedly, the full-back had to turn and then chase after him so he was at a disadvantage, but it's still testament to Dembele's incredible acceleration.

Performances like that are why clubs like Barcelona are so interested in acquiring his services. ESPN report that new Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde would like to bring him to the Nou Camp, but BVB are fighting hard to keep hold of the former Rennes man.

Dembele certainly hasn't done his chances of a big move any harm with his display against England.

Should Dembele stay at Dortmund? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Borussia Dortmund
Kyle Walker
Football
World Cup

